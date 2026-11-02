2 Winners, 2 Losers in Raptors Loss Against Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 131-125 inside Crypto.com Arena. The loss marked the second consecutive one for the Raptors and the third in the last four games.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring a career-high 41 points in his last appearance against the Orlando Magic, Barnes responded with another solid offensive performance. This time around, he scored 11 of 20 shots from the field for a team-high 29 points.

He missed six free throws and committed five turnovers, but Barnes found higher-percentage looks from the field, which helped keep the Raptors in the game for the most part. Toronto needs Barnes to be this offensive engine while Kawhi Leonard is on the sidelines, and he gave the team a chance in Los Angeles.

Winner: Jamison Battle

Toronto Raptors small forward Jamison Battle reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamison Battle came off the bench with just 17 minutes and scored 20 points while making 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 10 from distance. The Raptors need players to step up in the three-point shooting department, and if Battle can make 40% of his shots, that is going to be a massive boost moving forward. He's picking up the slack for Leonard's absence, and it's paying off.

If he can do this on a consistent basis, the Raptors should have a long-lasting piece to the puzzle in the second unit.

Loser: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead handles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backup point guard Jamal Shead struggled mightily against the Lakers, posting a team-high -27 while scoring nine points and dishing out six assists. The minutes he spent on the court did not work out well for the Raptors. This is where the game was lost, and these lineups need to have more synergy moving forward.

Shed needs to be able to organize the offence better so that he can produce better results down the line.

Loser: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up before playing the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poeltl missed the game due to bursitis in his shoulder, which does not sound like a one-night injury. It remains to be seen how long the Raptors will be without him.

He could return as early as the next game against the Los Angeles Clippers, or he could be out for a while. It depends on his response to the treatment the medical staff is giving him, but his absence forces the Raptors to lean further on their depth, which is already struggling as it is.

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