The Toronto Raptors have secured wins in three of their first four games to open the 2026-27 campaign, set to defend a 3-1 record against the Orlando Magic. Toronto claimed its third win of the season over Orlando in the previous meeting, boat-racing the Magic for a 129-99 victory.

Orlando has struggled mightily to start the season, winning just one of its first four games on the schedule. The Magic will look to avenge their worst loss of the season thus far, entering both teams' first NBA Cup clash of the season.

How did the Raptors manage such a dominant win over Orlando in their last time out, though? Here are four keys to look for that could help Toronto dominate the Magic once again:

Maintained Consistency from Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kawhi Leonard is set to be sidelined for roughly a month, and the Raptors are back in familiar territory: leaning on Scottie Barnes as a No. 1 option. Barnes has shown out for the most part to start the season, but the shooting inefficiency reared its ugly head on an 0-for-12 shooting night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

He bounced back, though, recording one of his best games of the season in the team's first matchup against Orlando. Barnes tied his season-high scoring mark with 28 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. He's one of the league's most-productive defenders to start the season, and will be the driving force offensively with Leonard absent.

Minutes Split Between Jakob Poeltl, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Toronto Raptors center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) passes the ball towards forwards Scottie Barnes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto bigs Jakob Poeltl and Trayce Jackson-Davis have split time at the five during the early parts of the season, with the former enduring notable struggles on the offensive end. Poeltl has recorded career-low averages in scoring and shooting efficiency through the team's four-game start, tallying just 2.8 points per game while shooting 57.1 per cent.

His presence on the defensive end has helped him maintain his starting role, but Jackson-Davis has made a strong push off the bench, notching six points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks against Orlando while Poeltl sat due to foul trouble. I'll be keeping a look out for the big-man duo's minute-split for Friday's rematch.

Waiting for the 3s to Start Falling

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter shoots over Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few teams have struggled more from beyond the arc than Toronto to start the season. Through four games, the Raptors rank 27th in the NBA in 3-point shooting, connecting on just 30.4 per cent of attempts as a team. Immanuel Quickley and Ja'Kobe Walter are each connecting at a 35.0 per cent clip or better so far this season, but Barnes (12.2 per cent), RJ Barrett (22.2 per cent) and Jamal Shead (16.7 per cent) have endured plentiful struggles on perimeter looks.

The team's top-ranked defense has helped the offense overcome its shooting inconsistency, but Darko Rajakovic's team will need their open looks to start falling if Toronto is looking to contend this season.

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