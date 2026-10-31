3 Winners, 1 Loser in Raptors Loss vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after losing 121-114 against the Orlando Magic inside Scotiabank Arena.

Despite having a lead in the fourth quarter, the Raptors were unable to stay ahead as the Magic sought revenge for their 30-point loss against Toronto two nights prior. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes dribbles against Alex Morales. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was definitely one for the history books for Scottie Barnes, who scored a career-high 41 points during the matchup. It took him 34 shots to reach that 41-point total, but he made 19 of those shots and was an offensive engine for the team all night long.

Barnes is truly stepping up with Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines, and that is going to be necessary for the Raptors as they navigate life without the 2019 NBA Finals MVP.

Winner: Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles passes the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Murray-Boyles came off the bench and played 23 minutes for the Raptors, scoring 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. He continued to play in his role at a high level, which is something the Raptors really need moving forward.

Murray-Boyles made plays on both ends of the floor and set the tone when the second unit was on the floor.

Winner: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl warms up before playing the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jakob Poeltl has struggled mightily throughout the season, this might have been his best game of the year. He scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Poeltl has stood out like a sore thumb over the first four games of the year, but this game could mark a turnaround for the Austrian centre.

Loser: RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett follows through on a shot against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett struggled from the floor, making just 3 of 10 shots from the field. He also had 5 of the team's 11 turnovers throughout the game. Ultimately, it wasn't Barrett's strongest performance, but considering how well he performed against the Magic in the first meeting, when he dropped 25 points, he should be okay in the grand scheme of things. This was Barrett's worst game of the season so far, and he'll have a chance to bounce back against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Raptors will face off against Luka Doncic and the Lakers in the first matchup of a four-game road trip next week. Tip-off is scheduled for Sunday at 9 pm ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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