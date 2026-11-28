The Toronto Raptors have plenty of reasons to celebrate after a dominant 124-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Scottie Barnes scored 34 points and added five assists along with three blocks and he wasn't even the star of the game for Toronto. That would be Immanuel Quickley, as he recorded a 24 point triple-double which included 14 assists and just one turnover.

Perhaps the most encouraging part of this win for the Raptors is that the win was not just on the backs of their top performers on the night. Including Barnes and Quickley, Toronto had four players score 17 or more points while shooting greater than 44 per cent from the field.

Alright, that's enough box score stats for now. Here are two things that went right from the Raptors' convincing win over the Nets.

The Raptors Carried Their Momentum Into the Second Half

November 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbles against Josh Minott (00) of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Toronto's last collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks, there was a lot of dialogue about the Raptors' inability to close out games, particularly against lesser opponents. However, last night Toronto flipped the script.

The Raptors took an eight point lead into halftime, and instead of letting the Nets crawl back into the competition and make it a game, Toronto proceeded to win the third quarter by 15 points, effectively taking Brooklyn out of the game before the fourth quarter began.

Raptors Dominated the Rebounding Battle

November 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl (19) rebounds against Danny Wolf (2) of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alright, now we can dive back into the box score to talk about how dominant Toronto was on the glass against the Nets. Not only did the Raptors outrebound Brooklyn 44-30, but they also gobbled up 19 offensive rebounds against the Nets' eight.

The aforementioned Quickley and Jakob Poeltl each had five offensive rebounds, while Toronto's young duo of Collin Murray-Boyles and Allen Graves added three offensive boards each.

The way the Raptors controlled the glass was instrumental to their ability to control the game tonight. They created eleven more second chances for themselves tonight on the offensive end of the floor alone. That not only gives an offense more opportunities to score, but it also significantly wears down a defense over the course of the night.

Overall, between Scottie Barnes' scoring output, Quickley's triple double, and the whole team's rebounding dominance, Toronto has plenty to hold their head high on after the win against the Nets. The Raptors will now look to secure the first set of back to back wins since their first two games of the season, as they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

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