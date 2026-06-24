Allen Graves became the newest addition to the Toronto Raptors squad.

The forward from Santa Clara joins Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Brandon Ingram in what was already a crowded frontcourt. Graves may not have been the most recognizable name on the big board heading into the draft, but he has turned himself from an overlooked recruit into a legitimate NBA prospect.

Here are three things that every Raptors fan should know about Toronto’s newest addition at the 19th pick.

Graves Has Point Guard Skills

Feb 14, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) during the first half at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Early on in his high school career at Ponchatoula High School, Graves was the starting point guard. By his junior year of high school, he hit a growth spurt and moved to the forward position where he averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds per game. This point guard experience makes him an intriguing fit for a Raptors team that already has a surplus of forwards.

Graves Comes From a Strong Basketball Family

Mar 7, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Marshall Graves (12) hugs LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade as he comes out the game against Georgia Bulldogs in his final home game as a LSU Tigers during the second half at Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Allen’s older brother, Marshall Graves, played basketball for the LSU Tigers from 2016 to 2020. His older sister Amoura played basketball for the Auburn Tigers from 2021 to 2023. Allen himself was a redshirt for the 2024-25 season and joins the Raptors after one season with the Santa Clara Broncos. After getting selected by the Raptors, Allen became the first of the three to make it to the professional level.

Graves Left High School in Style

Jan 8, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

This wasn’t just any game, either. He led his high school team to a 75-60 victory in the Louisiana Division I Non-Select state title game. This capped off a season that also saw him win Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball award.

Graves was not a top recruit with a bunch of scholarships coming out of high school. He had to work his way to the top and earn his place in every room that he entered. This is a theme that has followed him at every level of his career and will continue to follow him throughout his NBA career. He has earned a spot at the highest level. Now he has to prove that he belongs.

The NBA Summer League tips off on July 9, meaning there are only about two weeks until we get to see Graves in action with the Raptors in Las Vegas.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.