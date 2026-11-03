3 Winners, 1 Loser in Raptors Win Against the Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after their 125-118 win against the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Intuit Dome.

The Raptors trailed by as much as 16 points, but that didn't deter them in this game. They hung tough and persisted throughout their struggles as they pulled off their biggest comeback win of the season so far. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against guard Darius Garland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett continued to step up in a big way for the Raptors with Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines with a knee injury. Barrett scored 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help the Raptors pull out the win.

While he struggled at points during the game, Barrett ultimately ensured that the Raptors were continuing to generate offense, especially in the fourth quarter, when the team had 47 of its points.

Winner: Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles and LA Clippers guard Kobe Sanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors needed Collin Murray-Boyles to step up to the plate with Jakob Poeltl on the sidelines due to bursitis in his shoulder. Murray-Boyles got the start at center and scored 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

The Raptors got an extended look at what Murray-Boyles would look like as the starting center. Concerns about his size should be eased a little bit because he was able to hang in and play better than Poeltl has so far this season.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes came into the game with a questionable designation on the injury report. He was dealing with left hip tightness but played through the pain and was Toronto's leading rebounder with 15. He also scored 22 points and dished out eight assists. Barnes has continued to lead this team, and it's clear that he has the ability to lead winning basketball even without Leonard on the court.

This is a great sign for what's to come for the Raptors this season, as Barnes looks to take that next step as a player and leader for the organization.

Loser: Free Throws

The Raptors really struggled at the free-throw line. The team was shooting around 50% through the first three quarters but eventually settled on 31 for 48. The Raptors did a good job forcing themselves to the line, but they needed to make their free throws while they were there.

Unfortunately, they weren't very strong in this category against the Clippers, but there will likely be a lot of free-throw practice between now and their next game.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night when face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the third game of their road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app.

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