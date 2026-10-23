4 Burning Questions: Raptors vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors head to D.C. on Friday with an intriguing early-season test awaiting them in the talented Washington Wizards. For Toronto, the matchup offers an early opportunity to see how its defensive identity holds up against a higher calibre of individual talent.

The Wizards have assembled a frontcourt built around Anthony Davis and a young, lengthy supporting cast. While Trae Young gives them a high-level offensive organizer capable of creating problems well beyond the three-point line.

The Wizards are a flawed team, but with the level of interior length and mobility they have, they can present the Raptors with a different set of problems than the largely inexperienced frontcourt of the Chicago Bulls.

Here are four things to watch when the Raptors face the Wizards on Friday.

1. Can the Raptors Slow Down Anthony Davis and Trae Young?

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young celebrates with Wizards forward Anthony Davis in the final minute against the Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup that could determine everything

Washington's new-look duo immediately showed what it can do in Wednesday's season opener. Davis finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 11-of-20 from the field, while Young recorded 20 points and 13 assists in a 128-116 victory over Milwaukee.

Those numbers illustrate the challenge facing Toronto. Davis can dominate as a scorer around the basket, attack mismatches in the midrange and punish defensive rotations as a roll man. Young, meanwhile, can turn a single screen into a scoring opportunity for himself or find open teammates at will.

The Raptors will need to approach these assignments differently.

Against Young, Toronto's point-of-attack defenders must fight through screening actions, pushing him into contested pull-up threes and prevent him from dictating the pace. Young shot just 4-of-13 from the field and 0-of-6 from three against Milwaukee, but his 13 assists demonstrated how effectively he can generate opportunities even when his own shot is not falling.

Davis presents a different problem. Toronto needs to make his catches uncomfortable, keep bodies between him and the basket and avoid sending unnecessary help that opens up Washington's perimeter shooters.

Scottie Barnes' versatility, Jakob Poeltl's interior positioning and Toronto's ability to switch selectively will be important. Toronto opened its season with a 135-92 win over Chicago, holding the Bulls to 92 points and forcing 27 turnovers. That was an encouraging demonstration of its defensive potential, although Washington's combination of elite playmaking and interior scoring presents a substantially different test.

The key question: Can Toronto disrupt Washington's offensive rhythm without giving Davis easy baskets or allowing Young to orchestrate the game?

2. How Does Toronto Deal With Washington's Interior Length?

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning the battle around the rim

Davis is not Washington's only concern in the paint. The Wizards have assembled considerable size with seven-footer Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton joining Davis in the frontcourt rotation. Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks last season, shooting 48.2% from the field. Ayton provides another established interior scoring and rebounding presence.

That combination could make life difficult for a Toronto team that wants to attack the basket, generate second-chance opportunities and put pressure on the defense.

The challenge is not simply scoring against Washington's big men. It is forcing them to defend in space.

Toronto should look to involve Davis and Sarr in pick-and-roll, pull Washington's interior defenders away from the basket and create driving lanes for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Barnes. If the Wizards' bigs retreat to protect the rim, Toronto must capitalize on open perimeter shots.

The Raptors cannot allow Washington's length to dictate where they play offensively. Their ball movement and ability to stretch the floor will be just as important as their physicality.

The key question: Can Toronto use its movement and versatility to neutralize Washington's size advantage rather than repeatedly challenging it at the rim?

3. Can We See a Vintage Kawhi Leonard Game?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard waits for play to start against the Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's two-way superstar has another opportunity.

Kawhi Leonard's return to Toronto began with a 23-point performance in Wednesday's emphatic win over Chicago. He was not particularly efficient, shooting 5-of-17 from the field and 2-of-6 from three, but his presence helped create opportunities for the players around him.

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game in 2025-26, along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 65 games. Those numbers show that his scoring ability remained at an elite level entering this season.

His defensive assignment will be equally interesting. Leonard's hands, anticipation and ability to defend multiple positions could help Toronto disrupt Washington's wing players and create turnovers. He recorded four steals against Chicago, contributing to a team effort that produced 14 steals and six blocks.

Toronto does not necessarily need Leonard to carry the entire offense. Barnes and Quickley each scored 23 points in the opener while RJ Barrett chipped in an efficient 20, giving the Raptors multiple players capable of shouldering the scoring load. That balance could allow Leonard to pick his spots and gradually get acclimated to Darko Rajakovic’s motion-heavy schemes.

If his shooting efficiency improves while his defensive impact remains consistent, the Raptors could have a difficult combination for Washington to contain.

The key question: Can Leonard turn his encouraging Toronto return into a complete two-way performance against a team with legitimate star power?

4. Can the Raptors Dominate the Transition Game?

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley runs against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's transition offense could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

The Raptors averaged 18.9 fastbreak points per game in 2025-26, the best mark in the NBA. Their identity is built around creating defensive pressure, getting out in transition, and forcing opponents to defend before they can set their half-court structures.

Wednesday's performance offered an early glimpse of how disruptive Toronto can be. The Raptors forced 27 Chicago turnovers while recording 14 steals, giving their offense plenty of opportunities to capitalize in transition and semi-transition all night.

Washington's personnel makes this an especially interesting test. Young is an outstanding offensive creator, but has been prone to turnovers when teams aggressively challenge him with ball pressure and traps. Barnes, Murray-Boyles and Leonard can generate turnovers through their defensive pressure and digs, while Quickley and Barrett have the pace to turn changes in possession into immediate scoring opportunities.

The Raptors must also make smart decisions about when to run. Beyond Davis, Sarr and Ayton, the Wizards have considerable size and length across their wing group as well; that mixed with a ball-hawking mentality by the likes of Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, AJ Dybansta and others means Toronto should prioritize early offense when the advantage is available, but remain patient when Washington has successfully established its defensive shape.

Toronto's ability to run also depends on finishing defensive possessions. Securing rebounds, limiting second chances and making quick outlet decisions. High levels of execution in these areas will allow the Raptors to attack at the pace necessary to dispose of the Wizards.

The key question: Can Toronto turn its defensive activity into easy offense and make the Wizards defend for all 94 feet?

Final Thoughts

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic and guard Immanuel Quickley, guard Ja'Kobe Walter and guard Jamal Shead share a smile | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Raptors, the formula is straightforward: defend without losing discipline, use movement to challenge Washington's length, get a complete performance from Leonard and turn defensive stops into transition opportunities.

Toronto's 135-point opening-night explosion was an excellent start. Reproducing that offensive output against Washington's combination of size and star talent will require a more nuanced performance.

If the Raptors can control the paint without sacrificing their perimeter defense and maintain their transition identity, they will give themselves a strong opportunity to make another statement early in the season.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.