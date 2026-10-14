Darko Rajakovic Is the Engine Behind the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors 2026-27 ceiling will depend on far more than just the talent assembled. Rather, it will lean heavily on how effectively head coach Darko Rajakovic turns that talent into a cohesive unit.

Rajakovic has spent the past three seasons establishing an identity built on rapid offensive decisions, constant movement and an aggressive defensive approach that demands collective commitment. The Raptors' progression from a rebuilding team to a 46-win group last season demonstrated how far that philosophy has come.

Now, with Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto, Rajakovic has another elite two-way player to incorporate into his system. The challenge is no longer simply developing young players. It is maximizing a roster with considerably greater aspirations.

The Beauty of the 0.5 Offense

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and forward Scottie Barnes before a game against the New York Knicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rajakovic's offensive philosophy begins with a simple principle: players should make their decisions within half a second of receiving the basketball.

Shoot, drive or pass. The objective is to prevent the defence from organizing while encouraging players to trust their instincts and teammates.

That philosophy extends beyond quick ball movement. Rajakovic's system emphasizes motion, cutting, screening and constant relocation. Players are encouraged to create advantages for one another rather than relying on pure isolation.

The result is an offense that can flow naturally from one action into another. A drive creates a rotation, a rotation opens a passing lane, and that pass can trigger another cut or a kickout.

Scottie Barnes is particularly well suited to this approach. His passing vision, ability to operate as a facilitator and versatility across multiple positions make him an ideal offensive hub. Collin Murray-Boyles offers another intriguing option, with his screening, short-roll decision-making and ability to attack downhill providing additional ways to manipulate opposing defenses.

These Swiss Army knife skill sets give Rajakovic the flexibility to build different offensive combinations without abandoning his principles.

Leonard adds yet another dimension. Toronto now has a proven isolation scorer who can punish mismatches and create quality looks when a possession breaks down. But Leonard is far from the mid-post isolation player they had last year in Brandon Ingram; he is capable of playing without the ball in hand and working as a spacer or second-side creator when called upon.

The important distinction is that Leonard does not need to replace the system. He can complement it. His scoring gravity can create more room for others to facilitate, attack gaps, and for Toronto's perimeter players to find open shots.

Floor Spacing Will Determine the Offensive Ceiling

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter shoots against New York Knicks guard Bruce Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The challenge with a motion-heavy offense is that movement becomes less effective when defenders can comfortably ignore shooters.

Toronto needs to make opponents pay for helping off the perimeter. That is particularly important when Barnes and Murray-Boyles share the floor, as both can create advantages in the paint but benefit from having space to operate.

This is where players such as Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle, the more traditional floor-spacers, become important.

Walter's perimeter shooting gives the Raptors a young option who can complement their primary creators without requiring the ball in his hands. Battle offers another potential floor-spacing threat, with his ability to operate away from the ball giving Rajakovic more lineup combinations to explore.

Neither player needs to become a high-volume offensive creator to make an impact. They need to convert open opportunities, relocate intelligently and force defenses to respect their perimeter prowess.

When Toronto goes to the bench, the second unit must embrace the principles of spacing and ball movement in Rajakovic's scheme to an even greater degree. If opponents can pack the paint against them, the benefits of Rajakovic's offensive system are significantly undermined.

Developing reliable shooting depth is therefore not a secondary concern. It is central to unlocking the roster's offensive potential.

Hyper-Aggressive Defense Requires Five-Man Commitment

New York Knicks center Drew Eubanks battles for position against Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves and forward Collin Murray-Boyles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rajakovic's defensive identity is just as distinctive as his offensive philosophy.

Toronto wants to disrupt opponents before they can comfortably establish their half-court offense. That can mean picking up ball handlers high, applying pressure across 94 feet when the situation calls for it and forcing opponents to make difficult decisions later in the possessions, after primary actions have been shut down.

The objective is to create deflections, turnovers and transition opportunities rather than allowing opponents to dictate the pace.

However, aggressive pressure only works when the other four defenders understand their responsibilities. A defender who gets beaten cannot simply abandon the possession. They must be hyper-fixated on seeing progressive rotations, seeking out their tags, and making sure that an early failure doesn't become a full defensive collapse progressively.

Toronto's switch-and-recovery principles, including its use of peel switching, allow another defender to take over the ball handler while the original defender recovers to a different assignment. This can help the Raptors contain penetration without committing two defenders to the ball and surrendering an easy passing option.

The approach is demanding, but the results can propel them toward a top-5 defence, yet again.

Rajakovic's system is not about gambling for steals on every possession. It is about applying pressure within a coordinated scheme.

That distinction matters because an overaggressive defense can quickly become vulnerable to backdoor cuts, open corner threes and easy baskets in transition. The Raptors must maintain discipline to know when to attack and when to protect the possession.

Rotational Excellence Is the Ballast

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead steals the ball from Miami Heat guard Bez Mbeng | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important element connecting Rajakovic's offensive and defensive philosophies is rotational excellence.

A system built around rapid decision-making and aggressive pressure cannot survive if players fail to execute their responsibilities consistently. Every cut, screen, closeout and defensive rotation influences the next action.

Barnes and Murray-Boyles provide versatility. Leonard adds elite defensive instincts, and this group has an opportunity to become arguably the best defensive trio in the sport. Beyond those three, the bench unit has a bevy of unique defensive pieces. With the likes of Jamal Shead, first-round pick Allen Graves, Jakobe Walter and an assortment of high-effort, defensively versatile chess pieces.

Leonard's integration into the scheme will be of particular importance. His individual talent can raise Toronto's ceiling. Still, the Raptors will need to manage his workload, establish chemistry and ensure that his presence enhances the collective approach rather than encouraging the team to abandon its movement principles.

The preseason has offered encouraging early signs. Toronto's dominant victory over the New York Knicks, who admittedly were not playing the majority of their rotation, featured several intriguing line-up combinations, allowing Rajakovic to explore how the pieces fit together.

The real test will arrive when opponents have time to prepare, identify weaknesses and challenge Toronto's execution over a full season.

Rajakovic has established the framework. Now he must demonstrate that it can support a team with genuine postseason ambitions.

The Raptors have the personnel to become an elite squad on both ends of the floor. Their success will depend on whether Rajakovic can turn individual versatility into collective precision.

If he can accomplish those goals, Toronto's greatest advantage may not be any single player. It may be the system that allows all of them to function at their best.

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