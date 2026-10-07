The Toronto Raptors face several questions entering the 2026-2027 season, but one of the most intriguing centers on Collin Murray-Boyles and his potential impact on the team's success.

As a rookie, Murray-Boyles demonstrated he can contribute at a high level and serve as a foundational player, even in a limited usage role. Unlocking more aspects of his game is essential for the Raptors. If successful, Murray-Boyles could become a key contributor and a league-wide X-factor this season.

His Defensive Versatility Changes What Toronto Can Do

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles jumps to block Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray-Boyles' foundation is still his defense.

Murray-Boyles is an exceptionally versatile defender, capable of matching up against larger, more physical bigs as well as primary point-of-attack guards. He offers true one-through-five versatility in a league where switching is increasingly essential.

That gives Toronto options.

Last season, head coach Darko Rajakovic often employed an aggressive, 94-foot pressure defence with high pick-up points and a focus on disruption. Murray-Boyles is a scheme-agnostic, switchable defender who enables this high-pressure approach in today’s pace-and-space NBA.

Few players in the league possess Murray-Boyles’ combination of rotational awareness and ground coverage, while also contributing as a help defender. Alongside Scottie Barnes, he drives Rajakovic’s defensive vision and is establishing himself as one of the league’s elite defenders.

The Short Roll Could Unlock His Offence

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout last season, we saw flashes of trust developing with Murray-Boyles' short-roll game. Glimpses of a young player who had the feel and instincts to create for himself from the middle of the court. Coach Rajakovic, when asked about this, stated, "I think it’s very important for him to add a little bit of a face-up game, so he can attack the rim off the dribble, 1-2 dribbles; he can come off DHOs, turn the corner. It has to be a slow and steady progress."

Although he does not yet space the floor at an elite level, Murray-Boyles commands attention from the nail. His frame and downhill aggression are reminiscent of Julius Randle offensively. Showing the ability to draw multiple defenders in the short roll. His vision, poise, and passing ability allow him to exploit help-side rotations, giving him significant upside as a non-traditional offensive initiator.

If the defense sends help, he can make the correct pass. If the low man stays home, he attacks the rim. When a smaller defender switches onto him, he uses his strength and developing mid-range game to capitalize.

Murray-Boyles provides Toronto with another decision-maker when the defence collapses, effectively highlighting the strengths of Rajakovic’s offensive scheme.

The Jumper Is the Swing Skill

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles warms up prior to the game against the Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A key question is whether Murray-Boyles can develop into a more consistent shooter. He has demonstrated strong feel and natural touch, but it remains to be seen if he can become a reliable off-ball threat.

The offseason footage has been encouraging.

His shooting mechanics appear to have improved, with a significant transformation in his base. The hitch in his transition from lower to upper body is now much less noticeable during his release.

While he is unlikely to become a high-volume three-point shooter, his ability to develop into a threat from beyond the arc will be crucial in determining his long-term offensive ceiling.

The Physical Development Matters

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2026 NBA Playoffs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other thing that has stood out this summer is Murray-Boyles' physical condition.

He played with notable physicality as a rookie, but his offseason work has further prepared him for his sophomore campaign. When asked about his work ethic and offseason transormation coach Rajakovic said "All of us saw the kind of effect he had in the playoffs... He worked so hard this summer. We talked to him to get in even better shape. He put tremendous amounts of work this summer. I think he's ready to make the next step in his career."

Murray-Boyles appears leaner and quicker, with increased muscle mass and six additional pounds compared to his rookie year. This physical development could significantly impact his performance over an 82-game season. He is a tireless, intense worker on the court, and his dedication clearly extends off the court as well. For a young Raptors team trying to establish an identity, that type of player has value well beyond the box score.

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