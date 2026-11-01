5 Burning Questions Ahead of Raptors vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are starting a four-game road trip as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

To learn more about the Lakers' current state of affairs, we spoke with Los Angeles Lakers On SI publisher Ruan Ward.

The Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors exposed their bench unit. What did you make of their performance?

Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler defends as Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes is fouled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was concerning, for sure. I’m not worried about Sandro Mamukelashvili, but Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes have some concerning traits.

Both veteran guards are a little out of control at times. Grimes can be indecisive, while Sexton is a bit of a wildcard when he’s on the floor, making poor decisions.

There’s a chance they can put it together with more games under their belt, but right now it doesn’t look great when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are off the floor, and they have to lean on these two in the backcourt.

How has former Raptors player Sandro Mamukelashvili fit in with the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers forward Sandro Mamukelashvili between plays against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mamukelashvili has been one of my favorite additions to the team thus far. He can basically do anything on the floor, as a versatile forward/center.

In fact, I think he’s not used enough by JJ Redick and his coaching staff. I can see him developing into the team’s sixth man, and if he gets more opportunities, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

What has surprised you the most so far about the Lakers' first six games?

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick at press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d say what has surprised me most is how well the team has gelled this early with nine new players. That doesn’t happen very often.

Yes, there are concerns like I pointed out with Sexton and Grimes, but for the most part, the Lakers’ front office put together a solid squad and will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The team is still very thin in the frontcourt behind Kessler, as Kevon Looney has been unplayable, but if they can find a backup big they can depend on, the Lakers will be a well-oiled machine with Doncic leading the way.

If the Lakers were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves drives in agsint Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good question. One of the team’s biggest weaknesses this season has been rebounding, so if they win the battle on the glass and get another stellar performance from Doncic, there’s a chance they can get the best of Toronto.

Also, turnovers have been an issue, especially by Austin Reaves recently. Doncic has a problem in that area, too. If they can keep from constantly turning the ball over, the Lakers have a good shot on Sunday.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes celebrates against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, I think this game will be a hard-fought battle that comes down to the wire.

The Raptors are a talented squad, even without Kawhi Leonard, and Scottie Barnes seems locked in after dropping 41 against the Orlando Magic, so I think this game could easily go either way.

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