The Raptors' First Five Games Have Raised a Big Question About Their Ceiling

After splitting their last two games with the Orlando Magic, the Toronto Raptors sit at 3-2 after the first five games of the 2026-27 season. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Scottie Barnes has stepped up and established himself functioned as the sole engine of Toronto's offense.

While Barnes has performed well for the most part, the Raptors' ability to find more consistency on offense will play a big role in shaping their playoff hopes.

The Raptors Offense Has Some Questions to Answer

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes (4), Allen Graves (22), Jakob Poeltl (19), RJ Barrett (9), and Immanuel Quickley (5) look on against the Orlando Magic during the first half in their Emirates Cup game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnes scored 41 of the Raptors 114 points against the Orlando Magic on Friday. While it was certainly nice to see a performance like this from Toronto's best player, in an ideal world the rest of the team would contribute more than 73 points alongside their star.

With the news that Kawhi Leonard is expected to be sidelined for longer than expected, it will be more important than ever for someone else to step up as a consistent source of offense.

There has been no shortage of encouraging signs in this young season. Players like Collin Murray-Boyles and Ja'Kobe Walter have stepped up at times, while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have also had their productive games. The Raptors' ceiling for the early part of the season will largely depend on these players' ability to string together solid performances consistently.

Kawhi Leonard's Absence is Revealing What Toronto is Missing

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors don't need to have everything figured out in October or November. They don't even need to have everything figured out in January or February. But when the playoffs come around, Toronto will have to be ready to compete with the best teams in the NBA when they are at their best.

If the Raptors want to be a legitimate threat in the playoffs, they will need to be able to win games when their top player drops 40 points. The defense has been amazing thus far, as prior to conceding 121 points in their latest clash against the Magic, they gave up less than 100 points per game across their first four matches. It is the offensive supporting cast who will need to step it up.

These next few weeks will be much more than just trying to survive without Leonard. The Raptors will use this time period to see who they can count on when they are needed most.

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