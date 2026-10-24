The Toronto Raptors enter the upcoming basketball season with an interesting draft situation. While the 2027 NBA Draft class features several exciting prospects who could complement Toronto’s young core, the franchise’s pick-swap situation makes it important to be realistic about who might actually be available.

For the Raptors Players like Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov, Patrick Ngongba, or Luigi Suigo would be exciting additions, but acquiring a selection high enough to land some of those prospects could be unrealistic. With Toronto’s draft position potentially affected by its pick-swap obligations, identifying talent outside the top tier becomes especially important.

Of course, draft projections will change considerably between now and next summer. Some players currently projected in Toronto’s potential range could see their stock rise significantly, while others might become more attainable.

For the Raptors, the focus should be on finding prospects who complement the team’s developing core while addressing areas that could use additional depth, shooting, and versatility.

Here are five intriguing prospects Toronto should be monitoring throughout the upcoming season.

Malachi Moreno | C | Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno handles the ball during the second half against the Little Rock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding a long-term solution at center remains an important consideration for the Raptors, and Kentucky’s Malachi Moreno offers an intriguing combination of size, mobility, and defensive upside.

Moreno’s appeal begins with his length, shot-blocking instincts, elite playmaking skills, and potential as a vertical threat, which give him the foundation to become a unique NBA big.

For Toronto, his ability to operate as a screen-and-roll finisher would be particularly valuable. With Barnes and Immanuel Quickley capable of creating advantages off the dribble, having a big man who can provide a consistent target around the rim without requiring significant offensive touches would add another dimension to the offense.

Moreno has also demonstrated encouraging passing instincts, an important consideration within Darko Rajaković’s offensive system. Toronto places considerable emphasis on quick decision-making, and Moreno plays with a level of creativity in the passing game that would be a near-perfect fit within the Raptors' scheme.

However, if Moreno continues to develop as a rim protector and an efficient interior finisher, he could represent an appealing long-term investment for the Raptors.

Trey McKenney | G | Michigan

Michigan guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau react to a play during the second half of the NCAA national championship game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perimeter shot creation and consistent outside shooting remain important considerations for Toronto, making Michigan guard Trey McKenney one of the more exciting offensive options on this list.

McKenney combines a strong physical frame with the ability to create his own offense. He can attack defenders off the dribble, use his strength to generate separation, and knock down perimeter jumpers.

McKenney’s three-point shooting is particularly enticing. After knocking down 39.1% of his attempts last season, McKenney has shown the type of perimeter scoring ability that could thrive with Toronto’s established creators.

For the Raptors, his potential value goes beyond simply adding another shooter.

McKenney’s ability to function both on and off the ball would allow him to contribute alongside Barnes and Quickley without requiring the offense to run exclusively through him. He could provide another player capable of attacking closeouts, generating offense late in possessions, and punishing collapsing defenses.

His defensive consistency, intensity and mobility are also fitting characteristics for the Raptors scheme. He is physical across all 94 feet and can work effectively as both a primary point-of-attack defender and a fun off-ball disruptor.

If McKenney continues to improve his offensive efficiency while expanding his all-around game, there is a legitimate possibility his draft stock climbs beyond Toronto’s reach.

Davis Fogle | Wing | Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle drives against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have assembled a core built around length, versatility, and positional agnosticism. Gonzaga’s Davis Fogle offers an intriguing developmental profile that could fit within that.

Fogle possesses appealing positional size and offensive creativity, with the potential to develop into a versatile perimeter scorer.

Fogle’s offensive development has already provided reasons for optimism. Over his final 16 games last season, Fogle averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, demonstrating an ability to contribute in all three levels of scoring.

For Toronto, the most interesting aspect of his game is his potential to become another offensive weapon on the wing.

The Raptors have players capable of generating advantages through physicality and attacking the paint, but adding a wing who can create offense while developing into a reliable perimeter shooter would help diversify their offensive options.

Fogle’s three-point consistency remains an important question. His ability to become a dependable catch-and-shoot threat will significantly influence how effectively he can operate alongside Barnes.

Defensively, Toronto would need to see continued development in his positioning, physicality, and especially strength, where Fogle needs significant growth to play in the Raptors' switch-heavy scheme.

Fogle remains a prospect whose future projection depends heavily on continued growth. His combination of length, instincts, and upside as a multi-dimensional creator makes him a fascinating name to follow going into this season with Gonzaga.

Dash Daniels | G | Melbourne United

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster speaks to the media during Media Day | USA TODAY Sports

Few prospects on this list appear to fit Toronto’s defensive philosophy as naturally as Dash Daniels.

The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks standout defender Dyson Daniels, Dash has developed a reputation for his defensive instincts, length, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

That combination should immediately appeal to the Raptors.

Rajaković has emphasized aggressive defensive pressure, active hands, and ground coverage. Daniels possesses many of the characteristics needed to thrive within that environment.

His ability to anticipate passing lanes, pressure ball handlers, and defend multiple perimeter positions could make him an excellent addition to Toronto’s defensive rotation.

A potential combination of Daniels, Barnes, and Collin Murray-Boyles would give the Raptors an intriguing collection of disruptive defenders capable of generating turnovers and creating transition opportunities.

The primary concern involves his offensive development.

Daniels needs to demonstrate that he can become a more reliable perimeter shooter and contribute consistently in the half-court. Toronto already has several players whose greatest offensive strengths come from attacking the paint, making the addition of another inconsistent shooter a potential concern.

Now, early in this season, Daniels has shown significant growth as a perimeter scorer, shooting 35% from 3 on a higher volume and has made significant mechanical adjustments to his shot form.

His secondary playmaking ability provides some encouragement, but improving his assertiveness and overall offensive efficiency will be essential.

If Daniels can take a meaningful step forward offensively, his defensive upside could make him one of the most appealing potential fits for Toronto.

David Mirkovic | F | Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic reacts against the UConn Huskies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois forward David Mirkovic offers one of the more intriguing combinations of size, shooting, and offensive versatility among Toronto’s potential targets.

Mirkovic isn’t necessarily the explosive athlete typically associated with the Raptors’ preference for long, disruptive defenders, but his offensive skill set offers something different.

He is comfortable handling the basketball, making passing reads, facilitating, and rim finishing from the frontcourt. His ability to operate in various offensive actions could make him a natural fit for Toronto’s movement-oriented system.

Perhaps most encouraging is his perimeter shooting. Mirkovic connected on 37.5% of his three-point attempts as a freshman, demonstrating legitimate potential as a floor-spacing forward.

For Toronto, that combination of shooting and offensive intelligence could be particularly valuable alongside Barnes.

The questions involve his defensive mobility and his ability to handle NBA-level athleticism. His recovery from foot surgery will also be an important storyline to monitor throughout the season.

If Mirkovic can remain healthy, maintain his perimeter shooting efficiency, and demonstrate improved defensive versatility, he could become an excellent developmental option for Toronto.

Toronto Must Balance Upside With Realism

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic smiles during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors would undoubtedly welcome an opportunity to select one of the elite prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft. Still, the organization’s draft circumstances make it important to evaluate players who could realistically be available.

Each prospect addresses a different potential need, and their respective draft positions could change dramatically over the coming months.

For Toronto, the goal shouldn’t simply be identifying the most talented player in the class. It should be finding someone capable of complementing the existing core while offering enough developmental upside to become a meaningful contributor.

The upcoming season will provide a much clearer picture of which prospects could be available when the Raptors make their selection.

For now, these five players represent an exciting starting point for Toronto’s 2027 NBA Draft evaluations.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.