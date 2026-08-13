7 Most Interesting Games on the Raptors 2026-27 Schedule

The Toronto Raptors' full 82-game schedule has been released, and the team has some key games to circle on the schedule.

The league dropped the NBA Cup schedule ahead of the full release, but here are seven more of the most important matchups of the season.

Date Opponent Key Storyline Oct. 21 vs. Chicago Bulls Season opener Nov. 2 at Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard's Clippers rivalry game Dec. 13 at Oklahoma City Thunder Afternoon matinee vs. SGA Jan. 5 at Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff rematch Feb. 16 at Atlanta Hawks Lone NBC appearance Mar. 31 at Detroit Pistons End of longest road trip Apr. 11 at Brooklyn Nets Season finale

Season Opener: October 21 vs. Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Raptors get the season started inside Scotiabank Arena when they take on the new-look Chicago Bulls. No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson is expected to make his debut and he will get a chance to face off against former No. 4 overall selection Scottie Barnes.

This will be a good opportunity for the Raptors to get the season started off on the right foot against a rebuilding team like the Bulls at home. It should set the tone for Toronto as the season begins.

The Kawhi Game: November 2 at Los Angeles Clippers

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans won't have to wait too long for the Clippers and Raptors to take their rivalry to the court. The two teams agreed to a proposed deal earlier in the offseason that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple first-round picks.

The deal is still up in the air as the league is investigating. Regardless of how it ends, this game will be a matchup worth watching.

Matinee in OKC: December 13 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace dribbles against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game against the Oklahoma City Thunder marks the first of four matinee matchups for the Raptors this season. This one might be the biggest as it comes against Canadian icon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who are expected to be one of the best teams in the league.

The Raptors won in their annual trip to the Paycom Center last season, so they will look to keep their good fortunes going as they try to grab the all-important victory.

The Rematch: January 5 at Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes goes for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Raptors were inside Rocket Arena resulted in a disappointing Game 7 loss in the first round of the playoffs. This should arguably be the first game several Raptors players should be circling on their calendars when they receive the full schedule.

The Raptors should go into this game with a chip on their shoulder as they look to make a statement and get revenge on the Cavs.

National TV Treatment: February 16 at Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels drives to the basket between Toronto Raptors forwards RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game against the Hawks is the only game nationally televised on NBC in the United States. It also marks the first half of a back-to-back that leads into the All-Star Break.

It will be a tough matchup against a Hawks team that is looking to strive for more in the Eastern Conference standings this season, but the hope is that they will turn off all the noise and go into State Farm Arena hungry for a win.

End of Season's Longest Trip: March 31 at Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Kevin Huerter and Paul Reed defends against Toronto Raptors RJ Barrett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game against the Pistons is the final matchup of a six-game road trip that has them visiting five Western Conference opponents. The team will face off against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. The latter two games are part of a weekend back-to-back.

The Pistons will likely be angling for playoff positioning at this point in the season, just like the Raptors, so this game could hold a lot of weight.

It could also work as a playoff preview as Cade Cunningham and the Pistons eye another 60-win season.

Season Finale: April 11 at Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets Malachi Smith dribbles against Toronto Raptors Ja'kobe Walter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The season's final game comes at the Barclays Center when the Raptors take on the Nets. If last season was any indicator, this will be a very important matchup. Getting a chance to play a likely rebuilding team like the Nets in the final game of the season is an opportunity the Raptors can take advantage of.

They play Brooklyn twice in the final three games of the year, so this works favourably for their schedule and playoff hopes.

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