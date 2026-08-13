7 Most Interesting Games on the Raptors 2026-27 Schedule
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The Toronto Raptors' full 82-game schedule has been released, and the team has some key games to circle on the schedule.
The league dropped the NBA Cup schedule ahead of the full release, but here are seven more of the most important matchups of the season.
Date
Opponent
Key Storyline
Oct. 21
vs. Chicago Bulls
Season opener
Nov. 2
at Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard's Clippers rivalry game
Dec. 13
at Oklahoma City Thunder
Afternoon matinee vs. SGA
Jan. 5
at Cleveland Cavaliers
Playoff rematch
Feb. 16
at Atlanta Hawks
Lone NBC appearance
Mar. 31
at Detroit Pistons
End of longest road trip
Apr. 11
at Brooklyn Nets
Season finale
Season Opener: October 21 vs. Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors get the season started inside Scotiabank Arena when they take on the new-look Chicago Bulls. No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson is expected to make his debut and he will get a chance to face off against former No. 4 overall selection Scottie Barnes.
This will be a good opportunity for the Raptors to get the season started off on the right foot against a rebuilding team like the Bulls at home. It should set the tone for Toronto as the season begins.
The Kawhi Game: November 2 at Los Angeles Clippers
Fans won't have to wait too long for the Clippers and Raptors to take their rivalry to the court. The two teams agreed to a proposed deal earlier in the offseason that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple first-round picks.
The deal is still up in the air as the league is investigating. Regardless of how it ends, this game will be a matchup worth watching.
Matinee in OKC: December 13 at Oklahoma City Thunder
This game against the Oklahoma City Thunder marks the first of four matinee matchups for the Raptors this season. This one might be the biggest as it comes against Canadian icon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, who are expected to be one of the best teams in the league.
The Raptors won in their annual trip to the Paycom Center last season, so they will look to keep their good fortunes going as they try to grab the all-important victory.
The Rematch: January 5 at Cleveland Cavaliers
The last time the Raptors were inside Rocket Arena resulted in a disappointing Game 7 loss in the first round of the playoffs. This should arguably be the first game several Raptors players should be circling on their calendars when they receive the full schedule.
The Raptors should go into this game with a chip on their shoulder as they look to make a statement and get revenge on the Cavs.
National TV Treatment: February 16 at Atlanta Hawks
This game against the Hawks is the only game nationally televised on NBC in the United States. It also marks the first half of a back-to-back that leads into the All-Star Break.
It will be a tough matchup against a Hawks team that is looking to strive for more in the Eastern Conference standings this season, but the hope is that they will turn off all the noise and go into State Farm Arena hungry for a win.
End of Season's Longest Trip: March 31 at Detroit Pistons
This game against the Pistons is the final matchup of a six-game road trip that has them visiting five Western Conference opponents. The team will face off against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. The latter two games are part of a weekend back-to-back.
The Pistons will likely be angling for playoff positioning at this point in the season, just like the Raptors, so this game could hold a lot of weight.
It could also work as a playoff preview as Cade Cunningham and the Pistons eye another 60-win season.
Season Finale: April 11 at Brooklyn Nets
The season's final game comes at the Barclays Center when the Raptors take on the Nets. If last season was any indicator, this will be a very important matchup. Getting a chance to play a likely rebuilding team like the Nets in the final game of the season is an opportunity the Raptors can take advantage of.
They play Brooklyn twice in the final three games of the year, so this works favourably for their schedule and playoff hopes.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener