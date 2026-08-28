The Toronto Raptors are excited to celebrate the legacy of Kyle Lowry, whose number will be retired by the franchise on Jan. 10 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The decision to retire Lowry's jersey is not a surprising one, as he is known as the greatest Raptor of all time. Here's a look at seven reasons why the Raptors are retiring Lowry's No. 7 jersey.

7 Playoff Appearances

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics. | USA TODAY Sports

Lowry helped lead the Raptors to the longest run of success in the franchise's history. From 2014-20, the Raptors made the playoffs every season with Lowry as their starting point guard. Throughout his time in Toronto, he played in and started 84 playoff games with the team, including 24 in the team's NBA Finals run in 2019.

6 All-Star Campaigns

Team Giannis guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors reacts after being fouled during the fourth quarter. | USA TODAY Sports

Lowry found himself among the best players in the Eastern Conference as he was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team for six consecutive seasons from 2015-20. He has more All-Star appearances than any other player in Raptors history, with Chris Bosh and Vince Carter just behind him with five.

5 Eastern Conference Player of the Week Awards

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry controls the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowry proved throughout his Raptors tenure that he wasn't just an All-Star, but there were times when he was truly elite. Lowry was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week five times throughout his career. The honour came twice in 2014, twice in 2016, and once in 2019, proving that he could sustain his success.

4 Franchise Records

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry dribbles the ball in the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowry holds the franchise record for assists, triple-doubles, steals, and three-point field goals. Even though Lowry has not played for the franchise since 2021, these numbers still stand. These could be beaten someday if the Raptors invest in a player hardcore, but it will be hard for people to take over the record books.

3-Point Leader in Franchise History

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry shoots and scores a three-pointer. | USA TODAY Sports

In an era where the 3-point shot became as important as ever, Lowry was able to bring the Raptors to relevance thanks to his outside shot. During his nine seasons with the Raptors, Lowry made 1,518 shots from downtown at a rate of 37.7 per cent. Without his contributions from beyond the 3-point arc, the Raptors don't have the level of success they could have during this era.

No. 2 in Games Played, Behind DeMar DeRozan

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan and guard Kyle Lowry. | USA TODAY Sports

Lowry suited up for the Raptors 601 times in the regular season and 84 times in the playoffs. Only DeRozan, his long-time teammate and best friend, has him beat in this category. Without his partnership with DeRozan from 2012-18, the Raptors would not have grown as much as they did, and a championship in 2019 would not have come.

1 Championship in 2019

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet guard Kyle Lowry forward Kawhi Leonard and centre Serge Ibaka. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it is all said and done, Lowry will always be an NBA champion with the Raptors. He was able to forge a championship legacy with the franchise as the team's starting point guard for their first-ever title team. That 2019 squad will be immortalized not entirely due to Lowry, but he certainly has a big stamp on how that team did and their placement in NBA history.

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