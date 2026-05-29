Kyle Lowry's Favourite Raptors Memory Has Nothing to Do With Winning NBA Finals

As the NBA Finals inch closer, the seven-year anniversary of the Toronto Raptors' historic run is coming up.

The Raptors had an epic run through the playoffs, defeating the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors en route to the franchise's only championship in its 31 seasons of existence. Kyle Lowry was a huge part of the team's success that season and he still has fond memories of the victories during the 2019 playoffs.

Lowry shared with the Toronto Sun what his top moment from that spring was.

“My favourite moment was when we beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 and I had an opportunity to go pick up my kids,” Lowry said via Toronto Sun reporter Mark Daniell. “That was probably my favourite moment inside Scotiabank Arena.”

The Raptors went on to beat the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Lowry Looks Back on Raptors' Finals Clincher

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles the ball past Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Raptors trailed 2-0 against the Bucks early in the series, but they were able to rally and win the next four to earn the franchise's first visit to the NBA Finals. That came after an emotional seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers, which ended on Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater that hit the rim once or twice before going in.

While the Raptors are not deep in the playoffs this year like they were in 2019, they are hoping to hold onto the bright future they have built with the young roster led by Scottie Barnes.

“These guys have a good thing going,” Lowry said of the Raptors. “This organization is in a great place right now.”

The Raptors lost in seven games in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who went on to beat the Detroit Pistons in the second round in seven games. However, their season came to a crashing halt in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, who will head to their first NBA Finals since 1999.

The Raptors have the potential to do what they did in 2019 in the near future, but they have to find players who exude the type of tenacity that Lowry had during his nine years in Toronto.

If the Raptors can continue to develop the younger players on their roster and find the right complementary players next to Barnes, they should be celebrating like Lowry did very soon.

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