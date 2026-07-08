3 Candidates For Raptors' Next Jersey Retirement After Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors announced that Kyle Lowry's No. 7 jersey will be retired at some point during the 2026-27 season following a press conference that marked the end of his 20-year career.

Lowry is often regarded as the greatest Raptors player ever, especially after helping the team reach the playoffs seven times and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the 2019 NBA Finals. Here are three players who could see their jerseys join Lowry next in the Scotiabank Arena rafters:

DeMar DeRozan

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be fitting for Lowry and DeRozan to sit next to each other in immortality for the Raptors organization. The dynamic duo were the first to lead the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016 and built the foundation for what ultimately became their championship squad.

The Raptors don't just retire anybody's jersey. It took them over 20 years to honor Vince Carter's No. 15, making him the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired. DeRozan's exit from the Raptors in 2018 ended his tenure on a sour note, but with Lowry's return to the franchise, it's hard to imagine him not being there without Deebo.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors celebrate his series-clinching shot. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will take a few years before Leonard has his jersey retired, especially considering he is likely going to sign a contract extension with the franchise after being traded back to the Raptors earlier in the offseason.

Leonard was the 2019 NBA Finals MVP, leading the Raptors to their first and, so far, only championship in franchise history. His contributions to the franchise cannot go unnoticed. Even though he only played one year with the team, he is a strong candidate for the next jersey retirement. His second tenure with the Raptors will likely dictate how soon that jersey gets retired.

Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball against the Washington Wizards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raptors pass on DeRozan and feel Leonard has not been with the franchise long enough to have his jersey retired, Scottie Barnes could be next in line for the exclusive honor. Barnes has only played five seasons with the team, but he looks like a superstar in the making after making two All-Star teams with the franchise before his 25th birthday.

The future is bright for Barnes, and it's possible that he has only scratched the surface of what he is going to do for the Raptors. If that's the case, he will build a résumé long enough that could possibly warrant his jersey being retired.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.