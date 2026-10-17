Collin Murray-Boyles Could Round Out Raptors 'Big 3'

The discussion around the starting center role for the Toronto Raptors has been at the forefront, stemming back to last season. There have been multiple rumors of whether or not the Raptors need an upgrade at the center position, when in reality, the best move may be to stand pat.

We saw Collin Murray-Boyles step into an elevated role when a lingering back issue flared up for Jakob Poeltl, causing him to miss 36 games during the regular season. This paved the way for Murray-Boyles as he started 22 games in Poeltl’s absence, where he proved that he can log heavy fourth-quarter minutes and close out games.

It really isn’t a matter of who starts the game, as opposed to who closes the game, which is where Coach Darko tends to lean on a small-ball lineup including Murray-Boyles. What he lacks as a traditional rim-protecting big, he makes up for as an undersized big, with the versatility to pick up defenders at all five positions.

After a promising rookie season, it begs the question of whether it’s necessary for a center-upgrade in the immediate future. If something becomes available at the deadline, the Raptors front-office will surely explore it, but it will be extremely difficult to move an almost ‘unmovable’ contract (Jakob Poeltl) without attaching draft capital.

Whether or not there’s a Marc Gasol-type deal to be made, the Collin Murray-Boyles breakout is imminent, especially paired with this elite defensive firepower.

Collin Murray-Boyles Is The Third Pillar In Defensive Trifecta

Oct 10, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) reacts to an official’s call against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is nothing new. The acquisition of Kawhi Leonard immediately made the pairing with Scottie Barnes one of the most feared defensive duos in the league. Now throw Murray-Boyles in the same lineup, it’s nightmare fuel for opposing offenses. When TSN’s Josh Lewenberg asked Murray-Boyles about the team’s defensive potential, he said, “I don’t think we have a limit to how good we can be. If we’re all dialled in, I feel like it’s going to be a nightmare for any team.”

There’s been the Draymond Green comparisons to Murray-Boyles game and we’re already realizing his ability to hone those tools. He’s demonstrated the ability to create out of pick and roll situations, hand-offs or finding the open cutters. Pair that with the raw defensive-IQ and switchability, Murray-Boyles is well on his way to reaching that potential. There’s still years of experience required, and he’ll have to soak up everything he can from his teammates.

Enter Barnes and Leonard.

It’s hard to imagine a better defensive situation for Murray-Boyles to step into, and he understands what it takes. “It’s more mental than our ability, I feel like,” said Murray-Boyles, elaborating on Josh Lewenberg’s question on defensive potential. “Even if we didn’t have the best defenders, it’s more about being on the same page. When it comes to help and rotations and stuff like that, when a player gets beat, who can be there and step up for him? I think that’s going to be our biggest thing to focus on when it comes to how good our defense can be.”

If improving on defense is the focal point, offensive opportunities will present themselves for Murray-Boyles. Once that all comes together, ‘CMB’ will become a household name, solidifying himself as a prominent face of the Raptors' identity.

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