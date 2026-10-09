Why Raptors Shouldn't Trade Jakob Poeltl Despite Rumors

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has gone on record, saying that they’ll pursue opportunities that fit the team’s needs.

"We want to be opportunistic. If there’s a player that comes along that we think fits this core and accelerates where we’re going, we have the flexibility and the assets to do that," said Webster during the summer.

Shortly after, the Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard.

There have been discussions of continuing to upgrade certain positions in the rotation, specifically at the center and point guard positions. The Raptors were speculated to make a bigger move at the deadline, as they were rumored to pursue Domantas Sabonis from the Sacramento Kings. This transaction would have likely sent Jakob Poeltl to Sacramento, along with draft capital. Other packages included RJ Barrett to Sacramento for Sabonis, while finding a third team for Jakob Poeltl, but the Raptors weren’t able to find a suitor to take on the extra salary.

Therein lies the problem. Poeltl’s contract seems to be as unmovable as any right now. The 2026-2027 cap hit comes in at $19.5 million, followed by the extension that runs him till the 2029-2030 season at $28 million on an average annual value.

Jakob Poeltl’s Contract Seems Next To Unmovable

Mar 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl (19) walks up court against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are more trade speculations that have surfaced before the start of the regular season. There’s the four-team trade sending Domantas Sabonis to the Raptors, Jakob Poeltl to the Kings, RJ Barrett to the Hornets and Pat Connaughton to the Clippers. Even with cash and picks headed to Los Angeles and Sacramento, it just doesn’t seem likely for a deal to be made.

In the same breath, it’s one that the Raptors shouldn’t pursue. Sending out Poeltl’s contract and Barrett’s expiring, while taking on Sabonis’ $94 million over the next two years seems to be a move in the wrong direction. This is also the same Sabonis that missed more time than Poeltl did last year, after undergoing a season-ending injury for a torn meniscus, that kept him off the court for sixty-three games.

This is why the Raptors are better off holding firm on Poeltl and hoping he can stay healthier than he did last year. He only managed to play forty-six games last season, which was his lowest mark of his career. If he can get closer to the sixty game mark, he provides a lot of value that is hard to find in today’s center prototype.

Poeltl is a very effective screener and short-roll facilitator. He frees up shooters on the perimeter while orchestrating handoffs at the elbow, which could be key for guards like Immanuel Quickley that could use a bump in his three-point efficiency. He is also a legitimate rim protector and can usually account for nine rebounds per game. He provides the paint structure and defensive backstop that Darko uses effectively and has seen success with.

So when the rumor-mill starts to generate trade packages involving Jakob Poeltl, ask yourself what the best case scenario looks like. The options around the league that can improve the Raptors’ center position are pretty scarce, when taking salary cap restrictions into account. The cost of moving off of Poeltl could be very steep, so holding on to the veteran big and playing to his strengths is in the Raptors’ best interest, at least for the time being.

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