Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Might Change Everything For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors present a unique case as a team that could be interested in trading for Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a first-round exit against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors find themselves in a familiar position with a talented core that is exactly one superstar away from true title contention, much like they were in 2018.

The Catalyst: Milwaukee's Collapse

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks' season was derailed by injuries, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry a heavy load that ultimately resulted in a lottery finish. For a player of Giannis' caliber, entering the 2026-27 season on a team in transition may not be what he's looking for at this point in his career.

Insiders suggest Antetokounmpo may prioritize creative control and a specific culture in his next destination. Toronto, with its world-class development system and history of winning with international stars, fits that mold perfectly.

The Raptors’ Advantage: More Than Just Assets

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While other teams can offer draft picks, Toronto offers a proven blueprint for success, as seen with the Kawhi Leonard trade in 2018. However, a move for Antetokounmpo would give him a chance to team up with Scottie Barnes, forming one of the best forward tandem pairs in the league.

Outside of Barnes, RJ Barrett, and standout rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors have the flexibility to move pieces this summer.

The addition of Brandon Ingram helped Toronto return to the playoffs, but his injury history and the team's first-round exit suggest that a higher ceiling is needed.

Holding the 19th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Raptors have enough youth and secondary assets to facilitate a massive salary-matching deal.

This is what a potential deal could look like:

The Raptors have Barrett and Quickley on hefty contracts, but not including both of them won't be enough to acquire Antetokounmpo. Therefore, the Bucks would have to include Bobby Portis to match salaries.

This means the Raptors could build a starting lineup with Ja'Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, Barnes, Antetokounmpo and Jakob Poeltl with Portis and Jamal Shead as the primary backups.

Potential Hurdles

A trade of this magnitude is never simple. Milwaukee would likely demand a historic haul to recoup the draft capital they lost in the Damian Lillard trade.

Teams like the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are currently hesitating due to the logistical complexities of Giannis' roster preferences, which could give Toronto's front office an opening if they are willing to be more accommodating.

The Bottom Line

The Raptors are a No. 5 seed that overachieved under Darko Rajakovic, but they lack the gravity of a top-five player in the world. If Bobby Webster decides to swing for the fences, bringing the Greek Freak to Canada would immediately vault Toronto back into the conversation as Eastern Conference favorites.

The Bucks' light has turned green for trade speculation, and Toronto has the history, the infrastructure and the motivation to make the boldest call of the offseason.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.