3 Takeaways From Raptors' Epic OT Win vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are keeping their season alive after a 112-110 thriller of a win in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors were fighting back and forth through all 53 minutes in the game, but they made the last shot when RJ Barrett nailed a 3-pointer with the help of the back of the rim in what is easily the second-most iconic shot in franchise history behind Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater to win the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's a look at three big takeaways from the Raptors' Game 6 win over the Cavs:

RJ Barrett's Game-Winner

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett celebrates after scoring the winning basket guard Ja'kobe Walter. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The final sequence was a masterclass from Barrett in poise under pressure. With the clock winding down and the defense draped over him, Barrett stepped back into a high-arching 3-pointer that seemed to hang in the air for an eternity.

When it finally kissed the back of the rim and dropped through, it cemented Barrett's legacy in Toronto lore. This shot represents a massive turning point for the Mississauga native, proving he can be the closer the Raptors have desperately needed since Leonard left after his lone championship season in Toronto.

Scottie Barnes Steps Up

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes battles for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While the game-winner will grab the headlines, the Raptors wouldn't have been in a position to win without the sheer dominance of Scottie Barnes.

Barnes displayed a level of mastery that neutralized Cleveland’s twin towers in the paint. By aggressively hunting his shot in the third quarter and facilitating the offense through high-post double teams, he finished with a stat line that reflects his evolution into a true franchise cornerstone.

Barnes had a team-high 25 points to go with 14 assists and seven rebounds. He also had three blocks and steals on the defensive end.

The Raptors are 10-4 this season, including the playoffs, when Barnes scores 25 points or more.

These Raptors Are Resilient

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett celebrates after scoring the winning basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If there is one takeaway from Game 6, it’s that this team refuses to go quietly. Trailing for the majority of the second half, Toronto relied on a next man up mentality with Brandon Ingram out with a heel injury.

This win was a testament to the culture being built under the current coaching staff, which is a grit-and-grind approach that prioritizes defensive stops and transition opportunities. By clawing back from the brink of elimination, the Raptors have proven that they have the mental fortitude to compete with the Eastern Conference elite, regardless of the odds.

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