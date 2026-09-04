Kawhi Leonard Trade to Raptors Appears Imminent as NBA Awaits Final Step
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The Kawhi Leonard saga may be entering its final hours. The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the verge of completing their blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. This would drastically shake up Toronto's depth chart, and would cast a huge spotlight on Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and the rest of the Raptors supporting cast.
After a months of uncertainty as the NBA worked through its investigation into the Clippers and Leonard, the league has finally come to a decision. Leonard was ultimately not suspended, and his Clippers contract was not voided. However, the Clippers did not escape unscathed, as they lost five future first round picks in addition to being fined $30 million and having its owner suspended for a year.
The Clippers have announced a desire to appeal the NBA's decision, but the NBA's rulings are final, and the only way the Clippers could fight the punishment would be through court according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
The NBA's Decision Changes Everything
For most of this offseason, the biggest question around the Leonard blockbuster was whether or not the punishment the NBA handed out to Leonard and the Clippers would prevent the deal from going through.
The Raptors had to be cautious, but that uncertainty is now gone. For Toronto, the most important part of the investigation is what it did not do, rather than what it did do. The door has now swung wide open for the deal to be completed any day now.
Leonard and the NBA Are Waiting For the Raptors and Clippers
This is where the situation becomes interesting. According to the latest reports, Leonard is preparing for a move to Toronto.
He released a statement saying "As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate"
NBA spokesperson Tim Frank has also reportedly said that the NBA is just waiting on the Raptors and Clippers to send in the deal.
In other words, the conversations around the deal have shifted from "if its going to happen" to "when its going to happen"
So When Will Kawhi Leonard Become a Raptor?
As of right now, there is no official timetable on a deal. However, everything points to a deal being imminent. Most importantly, there are no official league obstacles that stand in the way of the two sides getting the trade done.
If Toronto and Los Angeles submit the transaction quickly, then Leonard could official be a Toronto Raptor again before the weekend is over. After waiting over two months, Raptors fans finally have a reason to believe the finish line is in sight.
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Rocco Moschella is a contributing writer for Toronto Raptors On SI. During the fall of 2025, he worked with Fan Feed Network, covering sports news and developing digital media content. In addition to writing for On SI, Rocco is a freelance PR and social media content strategist for clients across various industries.