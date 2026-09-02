Raptors Become Big Winner in Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The Toronto Raptors are moving one step closer to acquiring Kawhi Leonard in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The league announced its findings of the investigation and issued out massive penalties to the Clippers.

"BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker, sources tell ESPN," insider Shams Charania tweeted.

"Kawhi Leonard will have to pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits by the Clippers for his uncle and former business rep, Dennis Robertson. No contract void or suspension for Leonard. And Robertson -- who was fired by Leonard in June -- is being banned by the NBA from all business dealings."

What This Means for the Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The finalization of the investigation did not rule out a suspension or a void of Leonard's contract, which means Toronto will likely move forward with the trade in the coming days. The Clippers were stripped five first-round picks, but they will get some back after the trade. This means Leonard should be able to join the Raptors in training camp at the end of the month in Quebec City.

This is a massive win for Toronto. After waiting out the offseason in hopes of an investigation working in their favour, the Raptors can go into the upcoming season leveling up to their top competition in the Eastern Conference.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors or Clippers will alter their initial offers, but given the fact that Leonard won't face a suspension and his $700,000 fine is the end of his punishment, Toronto should not be asking for too much more. The Clippers might ask for an additional draft pick or two.

The Clippers are in a position where they need draft picks more than anything after losing their future. The Raptors can take advantage and possibly amend the trade to get more out of the deal if they are willing to part ways with draft picks. Maybe they end up floating an additional first-round pick or two so the Raptors can get off of Poeltl's contract, which runs for four years and is worth over $104 million.

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