Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors Should Have Raptors Working the Phones

The Toronto Raptors are a team to watch when it comes to the trade market this offseason.

The Raptors are hoping to make improvements to the roster and the easiest way for them to do that is with trades. While they aren't the favourites to land Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, there is reason to believe that he could join the Raptors this offseason.

"Toronto found something in the playoffs with Scottie Barnes serving as the primary ball-handler, but he badly needs a star-level shotmaker by his side to make up for his limitations on that front. Ingram was supposed to be that player," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.

"Instead, he was helpless in the first round before going down with an injury. Irving would theoretically be affordable enough to pursue as a short-term upgrade while Toronto considers its long-term plan around Barnes. If they could get someone younger, that would be preferable, but given the contracts they're working with, well, that's probably going to be difficult. "

Why Raptors Could Trade For Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors are looking to go from a first-round exit to a top contender in the Eastern Conference, and they need some veteran experience to help them get over the hump. Adding Irving would help that cause and give the team another guard to create looks on offence.

The Raptors hoped Ingram would be able to do that, and he played well in the regular season, but he vanished in their seven-game series loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ingram struggled mightily and eventually suffered a heel injury that kept him out of the final two games of the series.

Swapping out Ingram for Irving gives the Raptors a chance to relieve Barnes of some playmaking duties, which could go a long way for Toronto's defence.

What a Trade Looks Like

The Mavericks' decision to hire former Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri helps link the relationship between Toronto and Dallas. Ujiri's experience with the Raptors players could come into play as the Mavs look to build around Cooper Flagg.

Dallas' decision to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd on May 19 suggests more moves angling towards the future could be coming down the line. This would certainly help that movement.

The Raptors could trade either Ingram or Immanuel Quickley, who also dealt with injuries at the end of the season, for Irving straight up. The salaries match, and all Dallas would need is some draft capital to make it happen.

Moving on from Ingram after one season would be a cold move, but the Raptors could justify the decision based on his struggles from the playoff series and lingering concerns of his heel injury.

It certainly isn't the first move that comes to mind for the Raptors, but if the offer is presented to them, it might be in their best interest to consider it.

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