Where Raptors Fit with Spurs in De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors

The Toronto Raptors are certainly keeping tabs on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs' success has been anchored by Victor Wembanyama, but Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper have stepped up in the backcourt and look like serious point guards who could lead the franchise to a championship someday. With Castle and Harper providing championship-level point guard play, the future for all-star De'Aaron Fox is in question.

The Raptors should be aggressive on the trade market.

"De'Aaron Fox isn't the most bankable shooter, but he provides enough defensive resistance that the Raptors wouldn't have to overhaul their approach," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale wrote.

Raptors Could Be Landing Spot For De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox's speed and skillset could move the Raptors into the next tier in the Eastern Conference. He averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game this season for the Spurs. He complements Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett very well.

Fox is a two-time All-Star and his experience could be what other contenders need to go from good to great. That's what has happened with the Spurs, but now they might be able to sell high on him with Castle and Harper arriving ahead of schedule.

Fox's value should be very high going into the offseason, so the Spurs won't just trade him away for nothing. It's going to cost a lot for the Raptors to make a move.

Raptors Trade For De'Aaron Fox Could Be Complicated

The Raptors have reason to trade for Fox because he fits their system, but there aren't any realistic targets the Spurs would want from Toronto in return. RJ Barrett would possibly make sense, but he is on an expiring contract, and the values simply don't match up. The Raptors would need far more than Barrett to make something work.

Collin Murray-Boyles is the Raptors' most intriguing trade chip, but he isn't worth moving at this time, even for a talented player like Fox. Perhaps the Raptors would trade him if the right deal came along, but they would need someone better than Fox to come to Toronto in return.

Other teams could be more interested in what the Raptors have, so a trade involving Fox and Toronto would likely need to include other squads in a more complex move.

Teams that are willing to take on players like Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett like the Chicago Bulls or Brooklyn Nets could help faciliate a three-team trade that pushes Fox to Toronto.

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