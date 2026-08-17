The Biggest Question the Raptors Still Haven't Answered This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors are slowly working towards the start of training camp next month in Quebec City, but the squad still isn't ready for a finalized rotation.

There's nothing wrong with having questions about the rotation at this point in the year, but there are a lot of question marks surrounding the backup centre role behind Jakob Poeltl. A few players could have this responsibility for the roster next season, but there is no clear answer to who will get those minutes.

Here's a look at who could back up Poeltl at the five:

Give Trayce Jackson-Davis Another Shot

Toronto Raptors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis shoots the ball before the game against the Utah Jazz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors traded for Trayce Jackson-Davis at the trade deadline back in February from the Golden State Warriors to fulfill this very need. The Raptors needed another big man, and Jackson-Davis was the answer for Toronto at the time.

The Raptors didn't play TJD much down the stretch of the regular season. He appeared in 17 contests and averaged 5.0 minutes per game, but perhaps a full offseason with the Raptors could give him a chance to establish his roots within the team and stake out his full-time role.

Jackson-Davis showcased his potential for the Raptors in his first showing with the team. In TJD's debut with the Raptors on Feb. 8 against the Indiana Pacers, he scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, notching a double-double with 8 offensive boards in a 122-104 victory.

We never saw Jackson-Davis play for long periods of time after that matchup, but that contest should give the Raptors a sense of what they can extract out of him in his development.

Two-Way Trey Jemison III Could Emerge

New York Knicks forward Trey Jemison III controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jemison is the one true centre on this list, as he stands 6-10. The Raptors signed him on a two-way contract earlier in the offseason, hoping he could crack the roster. He is a fourth-year pro out of UAB. He has bounced around the NBA in his first three seasons but was with the New York Knicks throughout the entire 2025-26 campaign, resulting in an NBA championship.

Jemison's championship experience could pay off with the Raptors as he fights for a role in the rotation. Jemison is definitely the underdog in this race, but if given the opportunity, his size could be a massive benefit for Toronto. That could be exactly what the team is looking for.

Experience, Versatility Matters with Kyle Anderson

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson isn't quite big enough at 6-8, but there is a chance that he could snatch some of the bench minutes that one would normally get in this role. Anderson has a lot of versatility as a veteran entering his 13th season in the NBA, and he can mold his game however his teammates need him to play.

That's part of the reason why he is still desired this late in his career. His ability to be a chameleon on both ends of the floor is what the Raptors hope they can get out of him. Anderson is the least likely of the five to get legitimate centre minutes, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him crack the rotation at some point during the season.

Throw Rookie Allen Graves Into the Fire

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves, a rookie out of Santa Clara, was the 19th overall pick in the NBA draft this summer. Graves is viewed as the natural replacement for Sandro Mamukelashvili, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. At 6-9, Graves is the same size as Mamukelashvili, which points to him possibly taking his role in the rotation.

Graves did not play centre in college, but the way he plays on the defensive end of the court suggests that he can find a way to make it work in the NBA. He still has a lot of growing to do in terms of muscle, so that might penalize him against bigger defenders. Toronto could give him a shot to try and plug into that spot in the rotation.

Collin Murray-Boyles Makes the Most Sense

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. knocks the ball away from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray-Boyles is probably the most natural fit for the team's backup centre role. He oftentimes played in that spot during his rookie year, and the Raptors found success in that position. Murray-Boyles was able to hold his own in their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite being matched up with Jarrett Allen, who stands two inches taller than him.

CMB doesn't work in every situation and every game, but he might be the Raptors' best shot. His basketball IQ and defensive tendencies allow him to play bigger than his size, which gives him an edge against other big men. His game has shades of Draymond Green, who has made a living out of being a small-ball centre in the NBA. If CMB can continue to replicate his game after Green, the Raptors might put him in the centre role more often.

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