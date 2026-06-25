Instant Grade: Raptors Take Jaden Bradley With No. 50 Overall Pick

The Toronto Raptors are adding another rookie to the roster by selecting Arizona guard Jaden Bradley with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Bradley began his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to Arizona ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He played three years with the Wildcats and started in his junior and senior years. This past season, he averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 assists per game while making just over 39 per cent of his 3-point attempts.

Bradley is perhaps best known for his buzzer-beating 3-pointer during the Big 12 Tournament back in March against Iowa State.

Jaden Bradley Gives Raptors Another Playmaker

As a veteran player, Bradley received a ton of praise from college basketball icon Dick Vitale, naming him to his Rolls Royce team.

“The Wildcats' dynamic guard controls games with his scoring, playmaking and rock steadiness. His leadership, poise and clutch production lead an Arizona team playing at a championship level,” Vitale said.

The Raptors were in need of another playmaker during the season when point guard Immanuel Quickley went down with an injury. That responsibility often fell on Scottie Barnes' shoulders. While Barnes is more than capable of setting up the offence, taking the ball out of his hands and allowing his teammates to go to work helps him grow even stronger on the defensive end.

With top talent arriving in Arizona every season, Bradley has been a stable mainstay for the Wildcats, proving that he can bring intangibles off the court to the next level in Toronto.

"In his three seasons with Arizona, Bradley has gone from a solid backup guard off the bench to arguably the team’s best player in a short span of time," Arizona Wildcats On SI contributor Justin Backer wrote.

"His rise has coincided with what is shaping up to be one of the best seasons in Arizona history. Bradley has also had a knack for hitting timely shots down the stretch of close games, flexing his composure, and experience in the biggest moments."

It remains to be seen whether Bradley will be on a two-way contract or part of the actual roster, but either way, the Raptors are bringing in a strong backcourt prospect for the future that they can develop.

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