The Latest on RJ Barrett Contract Extension Talks with Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has one year remaining on his contract before he hits free agency. The decision of whether or not to keep Barrett on the roster is a tricky one because it is not just about his play on the court.

If it was solely based on his on-court performance, it would be a no-brainer. Barrett has averaged over 20 points per game since arriving in the organization in late 2023. With his other four starters (Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl) all getting paid handsomely, the Raptors have to make some decisions.

The Athletic insider Eric Koreen believes the Raptors will play things conservatively when it comes to Barrett and his contract extension.

"Given how much Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Ingram are owed, Barrett is too valuable as a potential trade piece heading into the last year of his contract to extend him now. And since the Raptors can sign Barrett to an extension right up until the start of the 2027 offseason, which Webster pointed out at his end-of-season availability in May, I am betting that is how they will operate," Koreen wrote.

Raptors Have Big RJ Barrett Decision on the Horizon

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raptors could re-sign Barrett this offseason, but he would likely need to take a hometown discount. The team could try and trade Quickley or Poeltl, but they would need to attach draft picks in a package because they are negative assets.

Quickley is scheduled to make $97.5 million over the next three seasons. Meanwhile, Poeltl is due for over $100 million in that same timeframe. Paying those two that much money will prevent Barrett from making the most he can make.

The Raptors could get aggressive at the trade deadline and make a move that gets one or both of those players off the books. Simply put, Toronto does not need to make that decision this offseason. They can wait until the deadline and offer an extension to Barrett at any point leading up to free agency next summer.

By waiting until the buzzer, they risk Barrett's value improving and having to pay him more, but they give themselves as much flexibility as they can afford, which is more valuable to the front office going into an important offseason.

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