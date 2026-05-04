3 Players Who Won't Be on Raptors Roster Next Season

The Toronto Raptors are facing a long offseason after a hard-fought seven-game series loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors built a resilient group that improved a lot from the previous season, reaching the playoffs for the first time in four years. However, as life is in the NBA, it's hard to keep a group entirely together from one year to the next.

Here's a look at three players that won't be on the Raptors roster next season:

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

After a rocky start to his rookie campaign followed by a more confident sophomore showing, Dick remains the Raptors' most tantalizing trade chip. For a front office looking to get closer to contention, Dick represents the kind of high-value asset that could be packaged for a proven, secondary star to pair alongside Scottie Barnes.

If the Raptors decide to pivot toward a more veteran-heavy rotation to avoid another learning year, Dick might find himself as the centerpiece of a trade rather than a long-term fixture in Toronto.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates his three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Mamukelashvili brought a unique blend of size and playmaking to the Raptors' frontcourt, but as the roster stands, he remains a tweener in a system that is increasingly looking for defined roles.

While his basketball IQ and passing ability are undeniable, his defensive limitations at the rim make it difficult to play him at the five, and he lacks the foot speed to consistently guard modern NBA wings at the four.

However, he had a career year on offence, averaging 11.2 points per game this season with the Raptors.

Mamukelashvili is supposed to get a major raise in free agency and the Raptors simply might not be able to match the numbers another team could provide.

Garrett Temple

Garrett Temple walks off the court after loosing to the Detroit Pistons. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Temple has been the ultimate professional and a vital player-coach in the locker room, but at this stage of his career, his value is almost entirely intangible.

As the Raptors look to transition from a "happy to be here" playoff team to a legitimate threat, roster spots become increasingly precious.

With a need to develop younger talent and integrate new draft picks to the roster, keeping a 39-year-old veteran becomes a luxury the team may no longer be able to afford.

While a transition into a formal coaching or front-office role within the organization wouldn't be surprising, his days of taking up a guaranteed 15-man roster spot are likely coming to an end.

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