Despite losing four of their first five games of the 2025-26 season, the Toronto Raptors have climbed back into the playoff picture by winning five of their last six, moving to 6-5 through 11 games. However, after winning a combined 55 games over the last two seasons, it is challenging to predict whether or not they will be able to sustain this recent success.

Of course, the Raptors are focused on getting into the playoffs, but what if they do not? Here are three prospects the Raptors could be eyeing in the 2026 NBA Draft if they end up landing in the lottery.

SG Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) on the court during the second half against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they predicted that the Raptors would be taking a chance on Tounde Yessoufou out of Baylor, and it could be a snug fit for the two parties.

Through two games with the Bears, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. His mix of athleticism and power has drawn plenty of comparisons to Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, and would bring some much-needed versatility to Toronto's backcourt.

The clone of Anthony Edwards suiting up for Baylor



pic.twitter.com/l6AkzzZza5 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) November 4, 2025

While Yessoufou could certainly improve his jumpshot, he has plenty of time throughout his freshman year at Baylor to fine-tune his game. However, at the trajectory he is on, he could skyrocket into the top ten, and the Raptors are certainly hoping they are not bad enough to be in that range.

At his worst, Yessoufou would be a huge boost defensively for Toronto, with the potential to be a high-level two-way wing.

PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dunks against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in the first half at Crisler Center. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg was projected to be a potential first-round pick in this summer's draft, but opted to stay in college and transfer from UAB to Michigan for his final year. The 23-year-old big man has an all-around game that shined at the mid-major level, and it is only a matter of time to see what he will do with the Wolverines.

With a 6-foot-9 frame and 7-foot-4 wingspan, Lendeborg has NBA size with All-Star-level versatility, although his age will certainly cause him to drop come draft night. Still, he should fall right into Toronto's lap if they want him.

Strong performance from Yaxel Lendeborg tonight leading Michigan in scoring.



31 Points

12 Rebounds

2 Steals

10/16 FG

9/9 FT



Dominant force around the rim, got to the rim at a high rate and opened up a lot of spacing for his team. Due for a big season. pic.twitter.com/SYEhukUNjS — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) October 18, 2025

While there is not much room on Toronto's wing with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, Lendeborg is sort of a mix of the two stars.

"He has touch from long range, can put the ball on the floor to create mismatches, and adds value on the glass and as a defensive playmaker," ESPN's Jeremy Woo wrote about Lendeborg, ranking the Michigan big man as the 15th-best prospect in next summer's draft.

While this is far from a positional need for the Raptors, if they are serious about competing in the East as soon as possible, then it is hard to pass up on a prospect like Lendeborg to give them more frontcourt depth.

C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jayden Quaintance (21) against the Baylor Bears at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Jayden Quaintance is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during his freshman year at Arizona State, the 18-year-old big man took his talents to the Kentucky Wildcats, where he is expected to be one of the top centers in college basketball.

Despite being undersized as an NBA centre, standing at 6-foot-10, he is one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft and will get plenty more recognition once he returns to the court. For a Raptors team still relying on 30-year-old Jakob Poeltl with no plans for the future of that position, they could be in a spot to take a chance on Quaintance if he is available for them.

6’10 PF Jayden Quaintance.



One of the best defensive prospects I’ve ever evaluated at just 17 years old (!) — 29.4% dFG on jumpshots + 42% dFG at the rim. Strong interior scoring (69.2% rim FG). Elite rebounding & leaping skill. Emerging mid-range/outside shot.



#4 on my board. https://t.co/34OKUVN4a1 pic.twitter.com/z8yrl5HMfG — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) July 7, 2025

Depending on how his rehab goes and what he looks like after returning from the torn ACL, Quaintance is tracking to be a top-ten pick. Similar to their situation with Yessoufou, while the Raptors do not necessarily want to be picking in the top ten next year, it would not hurt to add a player of this caliber.

Through 24 games as a 17-year-old freshman at ASU, Quaintance averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. While his offensive game is nothing to write home about, his defensive impact is undeniable, making him a very intriguing prospect that the Raptors have to keep an eye on as they look toward the future of their centre position.

This Raptors team is in a position to be successful over the next few seasons, and with no legitimate roster concerns, they will be in a premier position to take the best player available wherever they sit in next year's draft.