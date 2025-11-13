Despite starting their 2025-26 season with just one win through five games, the Toronto Raptors have managed to battle back to win five of their last six.

By improving to 6-5 on the season, the Raptors now sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and could hold onto a chance at the playoffs if things keep trending in the right direction.

Luckily for the Raptors, Immanuel Quickley is looking more like himself recently, dropping 22+ points in two consecutive games to remind Toronto why they handed him a $162.5 million contract. However, Quickley believes standout centre Jakob Poeltl is the one who makes the game easy for him and his teammates.

"It's easy to play with Jakob because he makes the game so easy and is always in the right spots," Quickley said after Toronto's win over the Brooklyn Nets. "Playing with a veteran big, he's always in the pocket, always has that little touch shot, always can kind of get bailed out when we get deep in the lane and need somebody to throw the ball to."

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Poeltl has been battling through injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, as he has missed four games, notably dealing with a lower back injury.

When healthy, though, Poeltl has been effective, averaging 8.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 66.7 per cent from the field. The 30-year-old centre has been far more effective recently, dropping two consecutive double-doubles while missing just two shots. As Poeltl continues to get back to himself, the Raptors should continue to thrive with him on the floor.

Poeltl talks about two-man game with Quickley

No one benefits from a healthy Jakob Poeltl like Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/gr1QoHwrAO — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 12, 2025

After Tuesday's win, Poeltl was also asked about his connection with Quickley and if he feels like their two-man game is effective in limited opportunities.

"I think it's really good. I think it's been good," Poeltl said about his connection with Quickley. "Obviously, it depends a little bit on the opponent's coverages and stuff like that... Just continue to work on it, continue to get more experience with different situations, and keep moving up."

Of course, the Raptors have largely been leaning on their trio of Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes this season. However, Quickley and Poeltl have just as much of an impact on how successful Toronto can be, especially when they are clicking as a tandem. A healthy Poeltl completely shifts the outlook of this Raptors team, and Quickley might benefit more than anyone else.