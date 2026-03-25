3 Scenarios For Jakob Poeltl's Future With Raptors

Jakob Poeltl has been possibly the most polarizing player on the Toronto Raptors roster this season.

Poeltl has played in about half of the team's games so far this season, which doesn't look good considering the fact that he signed a contract extension over the offseason. ESPN analyst Zach Kram listed the move to extend him as one of the worst from last summer.

"The Raptors didn't need to extend Poeltl last summer. He already had a fair value $19.5 million player option for the 2026-27 season. And they especially didn't need to extend Poeltl for three years and $84.1 million, in a deal that would take him through his age-34 season," Kram wrote.

"But the long-term concerns with such a pact accelerated to the short term: Back problems have limited Poeltl ... this year, and his production has plummeted, from 14.5 PPG to 10.7.

"Moreover, Poeltl's lengthy extension potentially complicated the Raptors' trade deadline plans, as they didn't make a big addition to boost their core but instead worked around the margins to duck under the luxury tax line."

Best-Case Scenario

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl before the game against the Denver Nuggets. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Poeltl hasn't had the best season, he has blossomed over the course of the last couple of games, proving why the Raptors were smart to extend his contract.

"Poeltl has played better since the All-Star break, with his two best games of the season (21 points and 18 rebounds on 9-for-12 shooting against Detroit, and 23 points and 11 rebounds on 10-for-14 shooting against Denver) coming in the last week," Kram wrote.

"Toronto would benefit if that surge continues through the spring -- though over the long term, Poeltl's health concerns mean he's still unlikely to live up to his new extension. Even in his late 20s, Poeltl hasn't played more than 57 games in a season since 2022-23."

In order for the extension to be worth it for the Raptors, he needs to be playing at this level over a longer period of time. That's tricky considering his injury history, but Poeltl has said that his back problems are a thing of the past, and there is hope that he can stay healthy and be a long-term contributor for the Raptors.

In order to keep him healthy, he may need to sit out a couple of games, like he did against the Utah Jazz earlier in the week. If that's the small price to pay for a longer stretch of availability for him, it's something the Raptors should keep moving forward with.

Worst-Case Scenario

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl looks on from the bench in the first half. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Poeltl's contract is very worrisome because it almost locks the Raptors into their core for the next several years. The Raptors saw how Poeltl's contract affected them negatively in trade deadline talks earlier this season. It remains to be seen if Toronto has a core that can truly contend for a championship.

This is the first time they have been in the playoff picture since 2022, but because they are not in the top four, it looks like the team may need to make more upgrades in the future. Poeltl is signed through the 2029-30 campaign, so he is viewed as a key part of the team's core for the future.

If Poeltl continues to get injured and only be able to play in about half of the games every season, he's not proving himself to be a strong investment for the team. Availability is the best ability, and not having that would hurt the Raptors' ceiling tremendously. It could be what holds them back from taking the next step.

We saw at the trade deadline how difficult it would be to move off of Poeltl's contract, and that is only going to get harder as he gets older and his contract grows in average annual value every season.

Likeliest Scenario

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The mileage is definitely catching up to Poeltl, and we have seen how he has not been able to play in 60 games during a season since the 2022-23 campaign. Missing out on a quarter of the season is a massive detriment for the Raptors, especially if they are going to be within a game or two of making or missing the playoffs.

If that's the best the Raptors can do, the Poeltl contract extension looks like a miss. The Raptors will try to move off of it, but they will have to probably give up some draft capital in order to do so. It might not be worth it for the Raptors to do it at this time, but a year or two from now could set the Raptors back if they don't get production from Poeltl or find a way to replace him in the lineup.

In some ways, Poeltl is the X-factor for the Raptors moving forward. If he plays up to the standard that the contract he is making deserves, the team should be among the top contenders in the East. If he isn't able to live up to his contract, the Raptors will fall just short of teams like the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks.

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