Darko Rajakovic provides bleak injury update for Raptors' Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a nail-biting overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers to extend their hot streak, winning six of their last eight games. While the Raptors are winning games, there is still plenty of concern in Toronto.

In the win over Philadelphia, the Raptors had to play without Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl, while Ja'Kobe Walter got injured just five minutes into the game. As injuries stack up, despite pulling out a win, there is a clear reason for concern. Poeltl's injury, especially, raises concern, as the starting centre has missed ten consecutive games with a back injury.

Despite Poeltl being expected to return soon, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic could not provide a clear update on his big man, suggesting that he might be sidelined for longer than anticipated.

“There is no real update at this point," Rajakovic told Sportsnet. “He’s going through workouts. He’s starting to do contact and all of that. As of now, he’s out … hopefully (he’s back) sooner than later. But not at this time.”

Oct 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jakob Poeltl remains out

Sportsnet's Michael Grange reports that Poeltl continues to experience setbacks in his injury recovery as he feels discomfort in his back, despite being cleared for contact.

"Perhaps more concerning still is that Poeltl, who has been cleared for contact and is theoretically ramping up his conditioning for a return some time in the coming week, is still feeling some discomfort in his workouts, per sources," Grange wrote.

With no timetable for return, concern grows around Poeltl, but the Raptors are lucky enough to have some depth to make up for his absence.

The rise of CMB

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has made the most of Poeltl's absence, filling in the starting lineup over the past five games. In their win over the 76ers, Murray-Boyles finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks, shooting 7-12 from the field.

While the rookie big man is undersized at 6-foot-7, his combination of physicality, skill, and high IQ makes him a legitimate difference-maker for the Raptors.

"He plays hard. He's not shying away from any type of contact. He's another guy who only cares about how to help the team and how to help winning," Rajakovic said about Murray-Boyles. "He's not obsessed about if he's going to score or not... He really affects the team in how he plays."

While the Raptors are eager to get Poeltl back on the floor and become a healthy unit again, his absence has opened the door for Murray-Boyles to show the franchise why they drafted him.

