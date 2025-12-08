Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla gives Scottie Barnes his flowers after Raptors game

The Toronto Raptors suffered their third consecutive loss, falling 121-113 at home to the Boston Celtics. Despite the Raptors clawing back from a 23-point deficit, the Celtics took care of business down the stretch, backed by a 30-point outing from Jaylen Brown.

The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram, who had a 30-piece of his own, while co-star Scottie Barnes was equally impressive. Barnes finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, as the potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate continues to shine on both sides of the ball.

After the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made sure to give Barnes his flowers when asked if scouting him this season has been different than years past.

"Nothing different, I think he just continues to get better," Mazzulla said about Barnes. "I mean, he's a guy that can handle in pick-and-rolls, can set in pick-and-rolls, can beat you off the dribble. His shot has gotten better and better. He gets to the free-throw line. You know, I think all of the areas in which you can score, he just continues to get better and better at."

Scottie Barnes continues to get better

Barnes, 24, has been steadily improving on both ends of the court throughout his five years in the NBA, and he is showing exactly why the Raptors have been willing to build their future around him.

This season, Barnes is averaging a 20.0 points (career high), 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 (career high) blocks per game, while shooting 50.9 per cent (career high) from the field, 39.8 per cent (career high) from three-point range, and 84.7 per cent (career high) from the charity stripe.

Nov 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Barnes is putting together the best season of his career, and he has the Raptors' team success to show for it. Barnes should be well on his way to the second All-Star appearance of his career, but with hopes of All-NBA, All-Defensive, and potentially Defensive Player of the Year honors, he could cement himself as one of the premier stars in this league.

Mazzulla has one of the best basketball minds among active coaches, so this praise for Barnes should be taken seriously. If Barnes continues to improve, especially on offense, then he will legitimately be one of the most well-rounded stars in the NBA.

The Raptors' next test will come in an NBA Cup elimination matchup with the New York Knicks, giving Barnes an opportunity to make some noise.