Raptors star Scottie Barnes reacts to LeBron James' historic streak coming to an end

The Toronto Raptors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 at home, and a Rui Hachimura game-winning buzzer-beater was not even the story of the night.

Heading into his matchup in Toronto, Lakers star LeBron James had a historic streak of 1,297 consecutive games with ten or more points. However, that streak was snapped against the Raptors.

After the game, Raptors star Scottie Barnes commented on the historic streak.

"That's a very long streak, but you know, some guys are just natural scorers, and he's been so dominant in the game for so long," Barnes said about James. "You wouldn't even be surprised. It's LeBron... His athleticism, the way he reads the game, how fast he is, how strong, physical. You know, it's pretty hard to guard and hard to stop. So that's why he is LeBron James."

LeBron passed up the chance to keep the streak alive

James finished the night with just eight points on 4-17 shooting from the field, but tallied 11 assists, including the game-winning pass to Hachimura. With just seconds remaining in a tie game, James had the chance to take matters into his own hands and, not only win the game, but keep his historic streak alive.

However, James drove the lane and kicked it to Hachimura for an open three-pointer in the corner, securing the win for the Lakers but snapping his scoring streak. Barnes reacted to James' decision to pass up the game-winner.

"You know, he's making the right play. That's what he gets criticized for. For making the right play. It doesn't make sense. You know, people want him to be different in that aspect, but he's always going to make the right play, and you see, he doesn't care about it at all. He's just trying to make the right play out there."

James also backed up what Barnes said about him, stating that "if it had to end, that’s the perfect way for me: making the right play." James has been criticized in the past for passing up the game-winner to find his open teammate instead, but that mindset simply shows what has made the legendary forward so great over the past two decades.

If anyone ever doubted how great James is as a teammate, then this decision alone to pass up the game-winner and a chance to extend his historic scoring streak should certainly change their minds.