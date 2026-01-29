Five Key Stats in Raptors Loss to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are going back to the drawing board after losing 119-92 against the New York Knicks inside Scotiabank Arena.

One would think the Raptors would play better at home, but this loss proved that wasn't the case after four straight wins on the road. Here's a look at five important stats to know from the box score against the Knicks.

4 - Collin Murray-Boyles' points, assists and blocks

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles did not play in any of the four games on the win streak as he was dealing with a thumb injury suffered in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 18.

He returned to the starting lineup in 28 minutes of action and scored just four points, making one of two shots from the field. However, he was able to contribute in other ways, including in the assist category with four dimes and defensively with four of the team's eight blocks. Murray-Boyles has often been a strong force on the defensive end, but the team needs to find ways for him to also add offensively in order for him to keep his spot in the starting lineup.

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart looks to pass as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles defends. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

7 - Raptors' 3-point makes

The Raptors' struggles from downtown were apparent once again as they lost to the Knicks. The team made just 7 of 26 from distance, and nobody made more than one of their three-point attempts. That will need to change if the Raptors are going to be true contenders.

22 - Karl-Anthony Towns' rebounds

The Raptors also struggled in keeping Karl-Anthony Towns off the glass. The former No. 1 overall pick grabbed 22 big rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end. This is also one of the Raptors' big weaknesses that could be addressed at the trade deadline.

27 - Brandon Ingram's points

One of the bright spots for the Raptors against the Knicks came with Brandon Ingram, who scored 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. The Raptors need Ingram to be hot from the floor to help win them games, but he needs some help either in Scottie Barnes or Immanuel Quickley. It's hard to win games when only one of them is shooting well from the field.

60 - Knicks' points in the paint

The Raptors also let the Knicks live in the paint. The Knicks had 60 of their 119 points come from inside the key, and that is far too much for a team to give up if they want to win a game. The Raptors need a rim protector at the trade deadline in order to help mitigate this issue.

