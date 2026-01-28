Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for a matchup against the New York Knicks in a battle between two Eastern Conference teams fighting for playoff positioning.

With the game inching closer, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar to learn more about the Knicks' current state of affairs.

1. How have the Knicks been since their NBA Cup win over the Raptors?

Not great, honestly. They were winning games in late December but barely - like 2-3 point wins where it felt like they could've lost any of them. Chemistry issues were starting to show. Then January hit and it seemed like the team just fell apart. They were on a four-game losing streak before they snapped it with back-to-back wins against Brooklyn (that historic 54-point blowout) and Philly, but the underlying problems are still there. The team just doesn't look as connected as they did during the Cup run.

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges defends Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

2. What is one thing people should know about the Knicks that cannot be found in a box score?

Mitchell Robinson's rebounding impact is massive. He won't fill up the stat sheet with points or assists, but the way he gets extra possessions on the offensive board keeps the Knicks alive in games. And then there's Mikal Bridges - the ironman who never misses games. Even when he's struggling like he has been the past two games, his availability every single night is rare in today's NBA and matters more than people realize.

3. What's the key to victory for the Knicks?

Beating a Raptors team that's rolling like this is a tough ask. But if the Knicks can get everyone on the same page and find that chemistry they had during the Cup run, they've got a shot. It's really about effort and execution - when this team clicks, they can beat anyone. The problem is they haven't been clicking consistently. If they can put together a full 48 minutes where everyone's locked in and helping each other, they can steal this one on the road.

4. What is the Knicks' biggest challenge against the Raptors?

Breaking Toronto's momentum and chemistry. The Raptors are on a four-game win streak and just beat the NBA-leading Thunder. Immanuel Quickley dropped 40 on the Warriors and scored 23 points and 11 rebounds against OKC. Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili are clicking, too. Right now, Toronto looks like they're playing better team basketball than New York, and disrupting that flow will be tough given the Knicks' own chemistry issues.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

This should be close - the matchups are pretty even. But Toronto has every advantage. They're coming off three days of rest, while the Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after hosting Sacramento on Tuesday. Plus, New York has to travel to Toronto. The Raptors would be fresh and confident, which should be the difference. I'm thinking something like 110-106 Toronto wins.

