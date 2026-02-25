Raptors' Scottie Barnes Gets Injury Update Ahead of Spurs Game

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is giving it a go against the San Antonio Spurs despite an injury he suffered in last night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Barnes suffered a quad injury in the second half against the Thunder, making him questionable for the game. Luckily for the Raptors, the injury appears to be minimal, and he will get a chance to play against the Spurs.

Barnes Active For Raptors vs. Spurs

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes takes free throws during the warmup. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Getting Barnes for the game against the Spurs is a massive help. The Raptors are already underdogs against the Spurs, who have won nine games in a row. The Spurs recently beat the top-seeded Detroit Pistons on the road, giving them a ton of confidence going into the game against the Raptors.

The Raptors need all the help they can get after falling short to the Thunder last night. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke after the game about what he felt went wrong in the matchup against the defending champions.

“I wish I had the answers. Hopefully the film is going to help us understand better, but the second, third quarter was not us, and it was not our identity,” Rajakovic said of last night's game via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“That was not what we did in the first quarter to start the game. We were dictating and dominating on the offensive end, creating a lot of turnovers, which fueled our offence and we took our foot [off the] gas.”

The best way to get over the loss against Thunder is to get back in the win column. The Raptors will get that chance to turn the page when they face off against the Spurs. It will be a tough matchup for the Raptors, who have struggled mightily against the upper echelon of teams in the NBA this season, but they will have a chance to make a statement by ending the Spurs' nine-game win streak.

If the Raptors pull out a win, they can get some revenge from losing against the Thunder and it can give the team a lot of confidence as Toronto goes into the final month or so of the regular season schedule.

Barnes and the Raptors are scheduled to face off against the Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.