Five numbers to know after Raptors fall vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors are feeling the burn after their first loss following their NBA Cup run against the Boston Celtics at home.

The Raptors were keeping up with the Celtics through three quarters, but they could not muster enough energy to outlast them in the fourth quarter. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the team's loss against the Celtics.

8.3 - Immanuel Quickley's shooting percentage

Quickley had one of the worst shooting games of his career in the loss to the Celtics. He made just one of his 12 shots from the field, good enough for an 8.3 shooting percentage.

Simply put: Quickley has to be better if he is going to help the Raptors become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley tries to defend | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

9 - Luka Garza's offensive rebounds

As a team, the Raptors had nine offensive rebounds. Celtics forward Luka Garza had that many alone for himself. As a team, Boston had 17 offensive rebounds, and that was a big reason why the Celtics were able to beat the Raptors in Toronto.

The 17 offensive rebounds from the team is hard to stomach, but allowing one player to get nine of them is a sign that adjustments are not being made in the game, and that could be an issue down the line.

24 - Sandro Mamukelashvili's points

Arguably the biggest bright spot for the Raptors in the game was Sandro Mamukelashvili stepping into the starting lineup for an injured Jakob Poeltl to score a team-high 24 points.

Mamukelashvili made nine of his 13 shots from the field and had a strong offensive game. He could have played better defensively, but he was a reason why the Raptors were in the game to begin with.

37 - Hugo Gonzalez's plus/minus rating

The Raptors bench struggled mightily without Mamukelashvili in the second unit. There were several eye-opening plus-minus ratings on both sides, but the biggest one came from rookie Hugo Gonzalez.

The Celtics outscored the Raptors by 37 points when Gonzalez was on the court. The No. 28 overall pick scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

54 - Celtics points in the paint

Another stat that clearly showed why the Celtics won the game came in points in the paint. The Celtics outscored the Raptors 54-32 in that stat, and it was clear that they missed Poeltl's presence in the post.

