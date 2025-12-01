Five numbers to know after Raptors fall vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after losing to the New York Knicks 116-94 inside Madison Square Garden.

The numbers inside the box score looked bleak in the loss. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the Raptors loss against the Knicks.

11 - Jamison Battle's minutes

Battle drew his first start of the season playing in place of Jakob Poeltl, who was out for injury management. Battle played just 11 minutes, scoring four points, and was a -13 on the court.

The decision to start battle over rookie Collin Murray-Boyles was an interesting one, and it appears that it was one that did not pay off. Murray-Boyles outperformed Battle, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

18 - Raptors turnovers

The Raptors struggled to take care of the basketball against the Knicks, committing 18 turnovers throughout the game. Brandon Ingram led the team with five turnovers.

As a team, Toronto averages just over 14 turnovers per game, so this was out of character. The Raptors should focus on ways to take care of the basketball ahead of their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

41 - Knicks first-quarter points

The Raptors defence was not present in the first quarter, surrendering 41 points against the Knicks. The Raptors trailed by as much as 24 points in the first half, and the poor first quarter forced them to play from behind all night long.

This is atypical of what we've seen from the Raptors, so there is hope that this does not become a trend in future games.

61 - Knicks rebounds

The Raptors were also brutally out-sized and out-rebounded on the glass. Not having Poeltl in the lineup really hurt them against the Knicks, who played several big men who dominated on the boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson combined for 35 rebounds, which was just five shy of the entire Raptors team.

94 - Raptors lowest point total of season

The offence struggled mightily without RJ Barrett and Poeltl on the floor. The team's 94 points was the lowest of the season and it was clear that playing in an overtime game the night before had tired the team out.

Perhaps some rest and a much-needed homestand will put the Raptors back on track as they try to get back to where they were when they won nine straight games.