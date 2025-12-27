Five numbers to know after Raptors get embarrassed vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors are in new territory after losing to the Washington Wizards 138-117 in potentially the worst loss of the season.

Some of the numbers in the box score tell the full story. Here's a look at five stats to know from the loss against the Wizards.

4 - Games where Raptors have allowed 130 points or more

Although 138 points is a lot, it is not a season high in points allowed for the Raptors. The team gave up 139 points twice in October, and this game is the fourth time the team has given up 130 or more. The Raptors have lost all four of these games.

It's hard to win games when you give up that many points. The Raptors have to play better defense.

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly is fouled while driving to the rim by Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

29 - Scottie Barnes plus/minus rating

Out of all the players on the Raptors box score, Barnes was the one with the worst plus/minus rating at -29. Barnes was dealing with an illness and popped up on the injury report late, but was ultimately deemed active for the contest.

Barnes may not have been 100 per cent, but that should not fully excuse his poor performance on the court.

33 - Raptors' rebounds

The Raptors struggled on the glass against the Wizards, coming up with just 33 rebounds on the game. The Wizards had 46, and that played a big role in the outcome. The Raptors have struggled mightily without Jakob Poeltl in the lineup. His back injury has forced the Raptors to play smaller and bigger teams, and the Wizards are taking advantage.

62 - Wizards' points in the paint

Much like the rebounding statistic, the Raptors are not dominating in the key. The Wizards' bigs found ways to attack the paint, and it showed against the Raptors. Out of the team's 138 points, 62 came in the paint as players like Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr feasted in the middle.

92.5 - Raptors' free throw percentage

Perhaps the kindest stat to the Raptors came in the free throw percentage column. The team constantly was at the free throw line against the Wizards, making 25 of 27 free throws good for 92.5 per cent.

Getting to the free-throw line should be part of the Raptors' offensive arsenal, but they are going to need more variety, especially if they are going to allow 138 points on defence.

