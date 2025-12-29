Five questions ahead of Magic vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are getting right back out on the court as they take on the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena.

To learn more about the Magic's current state of affairs, we spoke with Orlando Magic On SI contributor Ryan Kaminski.

What has been the story for the Magic so far this season?

First and foremost, injuries and moving parts has been the story for Orlando this season. Missing one big wing star for a month and then another for another month, Orlando's been juggling lineups and identities. Still, the team has improved as a whole as the season goes on, especially in areas like not turning the ball over in their new fast-paced offense.

Getting a full rotation of healthy NBA players back will go a long way to balance out Orlando's play this year, especially as their strength of schedule lightens up the rest of the way.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Anthony Black scored a career-high 38 points in his last matchup. What has been the key to his rise in success?

On-ball development has taken Anthony Black's game to another level. Black credits his confidence from that development as the biggest key to his breakout season. He can be seen before games working with Magic coach God Shammgod on combining dribble combinations and improving as a finisher at the rim.

The complete package of Black's confidence in his handle, his jumper, and his quick first step burst has unleash a closeout-attacking monster that few saw coming for a tall point guard prospect considered to be defense-first.

What is something people should know about the Magic that cannot be found in a box score?

Paolo Banchero is healthy enough to play after returning from his groin injury, but he's clearly still regaining his full athleticism from before the injury, not quite exploding as easily. This has reigned in his ability to self-create. Since defenses still respect him as that All-Star scorer, Banchero's been able to maintain offensive impact as a playmaking hub who is a threat to score more than actually scoring himself.

If the Magic were to lose to the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

If Orlando doesn't prevent Scottie Barnes from penetrating the paint, it's going to be a long night. Barnes is coming off a huge performance in a win over Curry's Warriors.

The Magic must turn Barnes into a jump shooter, because Toronto heavily relies on him driving to the rack and kicking to the open man. Letting the Raptors beat you in transition with fast breaks off turnovers is a quick recipe for disaster; turning Toronto into a halfcourt slowdown offense is a much simpler path to success.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Leaving Jurassic Park with your head still attached is no easy task. With both teams coming off huge momentum-building wins for their respective seasons, the energy should be electric in Toronto tonight in front of thousands of die-hard Raptors fans.

With Orlando's up-and-down play since the Franz injury, the team will want to come out strong early over a Raptors team that may be slightly depleted in energy, playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

If Orlando lets Barnes attack at will, this game might get out of hand quickly with Orlando's lack of healthy depth, but ultimately if the Magic can keep Barnes out of the paint while doing what they normally do in crashing the glass and drawing free throws, I'd predict Orlando to squeak out a win in another rock fight of a game.

