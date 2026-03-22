Five Questions Ahead of Raptors vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their road trip out west as they take on the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about Phoenix's current state of affairs.

What have the Suns been up to since their loss against the Raptors 10 days ago?

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball for a layup over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Sliding, to say the least. Phoenix is currently on a five-game losing streak with multiple key contributors out. Perhaps the worst, or most promising aspect depending on how you view it, is they’ve all been close games. Each loss has been by eight points or less. The Suns are still in the West’s seventh seed and it feels next to impossible now to avoid the play-in tournament.

How have the Suns dealt with playing on the second night of a back-to-back?

Typically they've been conservative in terms of rest on the first night. They had one night off after a six-game road trip before getting this current back-to-back started, and with it being near the end of the season, they're certainly tired. With so many injuries on top of the rest issues, it does feel like the Suns are vulnerable.

Who is the Suns’ X-Factor in this particular matchup?

Jalen Green, for sure. Phoenix has a cast of solid role players but their offense will only be as good as the Green/Booker tandem takes them. When Green is scoring and playing well to complement Booker, things just feel easier for the Suns. When Green is off, there's not a strong scoring option after Booker which only complicates things on their end.

If the Suns were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

Strong three-point shooting. A previous strength of this team has now turned into a weakness as of late and it feels like the Suns have really struggled from deep. While Phoenix isn't heavily reliant on the three-ball, they've been poor in that department during this losing streak, and if they're able to get back on track, perhaps winning the math game can save them.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I think the Raptors are primed for a win here. There's just too many things going wrong for the Suns at this point in time and Toronto has the upper-hand here. Give me Toronto by nine.

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