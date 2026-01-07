Five questions before Raptors vs. Hornets matchup

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for another matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors went 4-1 in their homestand, but now they will take the show on the road in hopes of keeping their winning ways going.

To learn more about the Hornets, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor Zach Roberts.

The Hornets have played well against the Raptors this season. What's the secret behind the success?

I honestly think it has very little to do with the Raptors. The Hornets are sometimes hot and cold, and sometimes hurt. The Raptors happen to have seen the Hornets on hot and healthy nights. The Hornets aren't as bad as they seem, and Toronto knows this well.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges controls the ball againt Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Hornets are three games back from the Play-In Tournament. Are there legitimate hopes to qualify for the postseason?

The Hornets are quietly 9-4 when LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller play. If they can stay healthy, that success rate won't continue, but they will be better. And given the state of the East, the Play-In is probably within reach.

What is on the Hornets agenda for the trade deadline?

I'm not sure the Hornets will want to do much at the deadline. Provided they stay around the Play-In range, they won't do anything so drastic as trading Miles Bridges, and unless they catch absolute fire, they won't be adding anyone major, either. Even expiring contract Collin Sexton may not be available. Pat Connaughton and Tre Mann might be, though.

If the Hornets were to lose against the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

If the Hornets do lose, it will be because their shot abandoned them. They've been red-hot from three lately, even against the Thunder. No one's been able to slow them down. Eventually, they won't shoot the lights out, and it very well could be tonight.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Raptors 109, Hornets 106. The Hornets are coming off a huge win on the road in Oklahoma City, which means the emotional high will run out. They're going to come back down to Earth. They're clearly talented enough to hang with the Raps, but tonight they won't have quite enough gas.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Hornets is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

