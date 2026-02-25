Five Stats to Know After Raptors Lose vs. Thunder

The Toronto Raptors are facing an unfamiliar feeling in the second half of the season after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 116-107.

It's the first loss for the Raptors in nearly two weeks, but they could not figure out how to weather the Thunder and their attack in the second and third quarters. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score.

7 - Raptors' free throws made

The Raptors struggle to get to the free-throw line, only getting 12 attempts from the charity stripe in the game. The Raptors did not shoot well from the free throw line, making just seven of their 12 attempts. No player had more than two free throws, and that is definitely not a recipe for success.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

18 - Raptors' 3-pointers made

On the contrary, the Raptors were really good from shooting beyond the arc. They made 18 of 38 shots from distance, which is good for just over 47 per cent. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett had four threes a piece, while Ja'Kobe Walter led the team with five.

Having them shoot well from distance is a great way for the Raptors to pull out wins, and that is something Toronto can hopefully build upon for the final stretch of the season.

18 (again) - Raptors' steals and blocks

The Raptors played well on the defensive end, as they usually do, coming up with 18 steals and blocks. Scottie Barnes was the main player in this category with three steals and four blocks. Eight of the ten players that played picked up a steal, while four had a block. The strong team defense is a good sign that the Raptors are moving in the right direction.

25 - Raptors' deficit in second, third quarters

The Raptors held a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but they saw it squandered in the middle of the game. They gave up 35 points in the second quarter while only scoring 19, which put them down nine points at the end of the first half. They also did not come out in the second half with a good execution of their game plan, as the Thunder scored 38 points in the third quarter.

56 - Thunder points in the paint

The Raptors really missed Jakob Poeltl tonight as the team struggled to defend the paint. Nearly half of the Thunder's points were scored in the paint, and the Raptors had no answer for the threat down low. The Raptors will be in better shape with Poeltl there, but it's clear now more than ever how crucial he is to the team's success.