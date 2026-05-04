Raptors 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room, Flexibility Do They Have This Offseason

The Toronto Raptors are entering the offseason after losing Game 7 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a gut-wrenching series.

The seven games taught the Raptors a lot about themselves, where they are and what they need to improve the team going into next season.

The 2026-27 Salary Breakdown

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes argues a call with referee Nick Buchert | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors are facing a significantly tighter financial picture for the 2026-27 season than many anticipated, largely due to a dip in projected local media revenue that has the league-wide salary cap on track to land at $165 million.

The core of the roster is already expensive, with Scottie Barnes' maximum extension jumping to approximately $41.7 million and Immanuel Quickley locked in at a flat $32.5 million. When you add Brandon Ingram’s $40 million and RJ Barrett’s $29.6 million, the Raptors have nearly $144 million committed to just four players.

This top-heavy structure leaves very little breathing room under the luxury tax level of $201 million, especially with Jakob Poeltl holding a $19.5 million player option that he is expected to accept.

Key Offseason Financial Goals

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster looks on as his players warm up before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

A primary objective for general manager Bobby Webster and the front office will be managing the expiring nature of several key contracts to avoid a total talent drain.

Barrett and Gradey Dick represent roughly $36.7 million in outgoing salary capacity after the 2026-27 season, making them the most logical centerpieces for any all-in trade upgrade this summer. However, Barrett's playoff heroics, including an overtime buzzer-beater in Game 6 likely keeps him on the roster.

Additionally, the Raptors must navigate the first apron (projected at $209 million) and second apron ($222 million). Staying below these thresholds is vital to maintain trade flexibility, such as the ability to aggregate salaries or use trade exceptions.

With the bench currently filled with cost-controlled youth like Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles, the goal is to supplement the rotation with veteran minimums while keeping the core intact for another postseason run.

The Bottom Line

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raptors are essentially operating as an over-the-cap team, meaning their primary path to improvement is through the trade market and internal development rather than free agency.

Because the 2026-27 cap increase is now projected at roughly seven per cent (down from earlier 10 per cent estimates), the flat nature of Quickley’s contract is a massive win for the front office.

However, the Raptors' history of avoiding the luxury tax suggests that if the team doesn't look like a clear-cut contender by the trade deadline, they may be forced to shed salary. The balance for next season will be finding a way to upgrade the roster around Barnes without triggering the restrictive penalties of the NBA's new apron system.

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