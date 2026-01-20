Glaring issue explains Raptors' fall in NBA power rankings

The Toronto Raptors are taking a bit of a hit in the NBA power rankings after losing consecutive games to the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings, where the team sits at number 14, three spots lower than last week's edition.

"The Raptors are still in the top four in the East, but they’ve lost four of their last six games and are just two games ahead of the eighth-place Heat," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors’ rest-advantage loss in L.A. on Sunday was the start of a five-game trip that includes two more rest-advantage games. The next one is Tuesday against the Warriors, who the Raptors beat in overtime a few weeks ago after trailing by seven points with less than two minutes left in regulation."

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Raptors falling in NBA power rankings

The teams ranked ahead of the Raptors include the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold the league's best record.

A big reason behind the Raptors' struggles has been the three-point shooting, which was very apparent in their overtime loss at home against the Clippers.

"The Raptors’ 3-point shooting remains a major issue. They’re last in 3-point percentage at 33.6%, and that includes just 28.4% since Christmas. The only Raptor who’s shot the league average (35.9%) or better on at least 100 attempts from beyond the arc is Ja’Kobe Walter. He’s not far above that mark (36.7%) and he’s missed the last 4 1/2 games with a hip pointer," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors are still tied for the league’s third best clutch record (15-7), but they were 0-for-7 on clutch 3-pointers against the Clippers on Friday, when they blew two double-digit leads, got outscored 8-0 in the final 3:30 of regulation, and lost in overtime. The Raptors are 22-12 (third best) in games played within the Eastern Conference, but they’re 3-7 (0-3 on the road) against the West after their weekend losses to the two L.A. teams."

The Raptors will look to try and get better for next week's rankings as they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

