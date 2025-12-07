How to watch Jaylen Brown, Celtics vs. Raptors, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to shake off their last two losses with a game against the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics at home.

The Raptors lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Rui Hachimura hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer. The next night, the Raptors were blown out of their own gym by 25 points against the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets. Now the Raptors have a chance to put those games behind them with a strong showing against the Celtics.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Sunday, December 7

• Kickoff Time: 3:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Hornets vs. Raptors on?

Celtics vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Celtics vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Celtics injury report

• SF Jayson Tatum (OUT - Achilles)

Raptors injury report

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Celtics vs. Raptors preview

This is the first of four meetings this season between the Raptors and Celtics. Boston looks a little different than the last time they played Toronto because Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles during the playoffs and is unlikely to play this season.

The Raptors should take advantage of that, like many other teams have so far in the regular season. Despite not having Tatum, the Celtics have managed to play well without him, coming up with a 14-9 record through 23 games, just 0.5 game back of the Raptors.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been electric as a duo, coming out with ways to win for the Celtics. They have won four in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment. Other than the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have the longest current win streak in the league.

If the Raptors are going to win, stopping Brown and White is the key to victory. If they make that pair's job hard on the afternoon, the Raptors might be able to put a stop to their losing streak. If not, it could be going back to the drawing board for Toronto.