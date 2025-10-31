How to watch, listen and stream Raptors NBA Cup opener vs. Cavaliers
The Toronto Raptors are beginning their NBA Cup run against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.
The Halloween matchup has a ton of intrigue, so here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Details
• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
• Date: Friday, October 31
• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Location: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio
What channel is Raptors vs. Cavaliers on?
Raptors vs. Cavaliers will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Raptors vs. Cavaliers live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Raptors injury report
• C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - back)
Cavaliers injury report
• SG Donovan Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
• SF Sam Merrill (OUT - hip)
• PG Darius Garland (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
• C Jarrett Allen (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers preview
The Raptors are playing their first NBA Cup game of the season as they take on the Cavs on the road. It should be a difficult game for the Raptors, but the backdrop of the league's third annual in-season tournament should have the team with a little more pep in their step.
The Raptors' biggest key of the game is figuring out what to do at the center position. The team will be without Jakob Poeltl, who is missing a second straight game with lower back tightness.
The team struggled on the glass against the Houston Rockets, so that should be considered against the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen (assuming he plays) will be key players to defend against the Cavs.
If the Raptors can figure out how to combat the rebounding disadvantage they have, they could have a chance to pull off a huge upset to begin NBA Cup play. As they have lost four games in a row, the Raptors are looking for one game to get things back on track.
This could be that game if they do their best in the rebounding department while finding stops throughout the matchup. The Raptors have had the league's second-worst defense this season, so they need to find ways to stop the Cavs, who have one of the best offenses in the NBA.