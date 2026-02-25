How to Watch Victor Wembanyama's Spurs vs. Raptors, Injury Report, Preview

The Toronto Raptors are playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it won't be easy as Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs come to town.

The Raptors lost last night to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and now they have to face the number two seed in the West in the Spurs. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

• Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors

• Date: Wednesday, February 25

• Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM EST

• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

What channel is Spurs vs. Raptors on?

Spurs vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Spurs vs. Raptors live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Spurs injury report

• SF David Jones Garcia (OUT - ankle)

• C Mason Plumlee (OUT - reconditioning)

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (PROBABLE - back)

Spurs vs. Raptors preview

The Raptors won't have it easy with the Spurs in town tonight, and they have to play on tired legs after getting run up and down the court against the Thunder last night. The Raptors showed how far behind they are when they fell to the Thunder, but they had some promising moments during the game.

The Spurs are coming off of a big win against the Detroit Pistons two nights ago, and they will now look to keep their winning ways going as they face off against the Raptors. The Spurs have won nine games in a row, dating back to the beginning of the month, and they are still on their quest to have a perfect February.

The Raptors visited the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center back in late October, where San Antonio pulled out a 121-103 victory in front of their fans. Now they will be looking for the series sweep as they try to win in their second meeting of the year.

During that game, Wembanyama scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and he was a +35 on the court. The Raptors need to find some kind of way to contain him otherwise they will find themselves in the loss column for a second consecutive game.