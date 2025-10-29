Raptors without starter for Rockets game
The Toronto Raptors are facing off against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena, but they are doing so without one of their key players.
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out with lower back tightness, forcing head coach Darko Rajakovic to change up his starting lineup. For the first three games, Poeltl has started alongside Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.
Poeltl suffered the back injury during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in the team's most recent loss. Poeltl is averaging 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game so far this season.
Poeltl's absence could cause problems for Raptors
Losing Poeltl against a team like the Rockets could give the Raptors a lot of trouble. The Rockets often play with two big men as Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams are often on the court together.
Even when Adams is out, backup centre Clint Capela has been a factor in that role for the team this season. The big lineup could give the Raptors a lot of challenges.
Poeltl signed a four-year, $104 million extension in the offseason, so it's clear the Raptors hold him in high regard. Losing him for the game against the Rockets, and possibly beyond, will be an issue.
“Jakob has developed into one of the league’s top two-way centres and signing him to an extension was a top priority this off season,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.
“As valuable as he is on the floor, we also really appreciate his leadership and experience off-court. Jak shares our goals — he wants to win as much we do, and we’re thrilled he’ll be a Raptor for seasons to come.”
With Poeltl out, the Raptors have a few options to try and make up for his loss. Backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili could be in line to start, along with second-year pro Jonathan Mogbo, who started 18 games for the Raptors last season.
Mamukelashvili has seen more action to start the season over Mogbo and he has been playing well, so Poeltl's absence, however long it may be, could be an opportunity for the Georgian big man to get more playing time.
The Raptors could also give more opportunity to power forwards in Jamison Battle and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who have both shown a decent amount of growth since the start of the season.